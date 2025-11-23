Baseball

MLB en bref : Le budget des Pirates | Pauvres fans à Dallas
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: SI.com

Le budget des Pirates

Une masse salariale de 110 M$, c'est possible?

Zac Gallen et son avenir

Il est ouvert à rester en Arizona.

L'importance de Taylor Ward

Il sera un bon meneur à Baltimore.

Pauvres fans à Dallas

Ils perdent des joueurs importants.

Des images du Trop

Le stade des Rays reprend vie.

Redonner au suivant

Jason Adam le fait en cette période d'Action de grâce américaine.

