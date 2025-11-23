MLB en bref : Le budget des Pirates | Pauvres fans à Dallas

Le budget des Pirates
Une masse salariale de 110 M$, c'est possible?
.@DKPghSports says the Pirates are internally talking about a $110M payroll for 2026…
We've heard promises before, but if this one's real? Buckle up. pic.twitter.com/XDq9yADjOJ
— 𝐍𝐒𝟗 (@NorthShoreNine) November 21, 2025
Zac Gallen et son avenir
Il est ouvert à rester en Arizona.
Gallen on returning to Arizona, Cardinals interested in Pozo reunion, and more NL tidbitshttps://t.co/hAct0ilLUb
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) November 23, 2025
L'importance de Taylor Ward
Il sera un bon meneur à Baltimore.
“I'll qualify this as a win contingent upon there is more coming, especially in the starting pitching department.”
What else do the #Orioles have in store this offseason after their first big trade?
https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/hNpNP0hscm
— MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 23, 2025
Pauvres fans à Dallas
Ils perdent des joueurs importants.
2025 has been a rough one for Dallas sports fans pic.twitter.com/kfFKD6pRip
— Rangers Nation (@Rangers__Nation) November 21, 2025
Des images du Trop
Le stade des Rays reprend vie.
Gonna cry at that first *home run sound* pic.twitter.com/6vRe3bc6YK
— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 23, 2025
Redonner au suivant
Jason Adam le fait en cette période d'Action de grâce américaine.
Padres pitcher Jason Adam was among the volunteers taking part in today's @Padres Thanksgiving Turkey and Sides Distribution.
Thanksgiving turkeys, fresh produce, and traditional sides were distributed to 1,000 underserved families identified by 25 different San Diego charities. pic.twitter.com/gHtJLj16OP
— 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) November 22, 2025