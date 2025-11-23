Florian Xhekaj’s presence facilitates Adam Engstrom’s arrival in Montreal

The Canadiens won yesterday's game against the Leafs. And let's face it: it was a good win.

What's next for the Habs?

A practice session tomorrow in Brossard, followed by a trip to Utah. Three games in the West this week: Wednesday against the Mammoth, Friday against the Golden Knights and Saturday against the Avalanche.

That said, we can expect (at least) one player to be recalled for the trip, as the Habs only have six healthy defensemen at the moment. Kaiden Guhle is still injured and not ready to return to action either.

Logically, we could see Marc Del Gaizo being the one to get the call because that's how it's been since the start of the season. But… Florian Xhekaj's presence would facilitate Adam Engstrom's arrival in Montreal.

And here's why.

Florian brings toughness to the Canadiens' line-up. We've come to expect that from his brother… but Arber has been quieter in recent games.

And things aren't necessarily going any better for Jayden Struble.

The Habs may be tempted to bring in a more complete defenseman in Engström to replace Struble or Arber Xhekaj (who have a more robust role) in the lineup, and it's worth remembering that the kid is having a good time right now in Laval.

He picked up five points (!) in yesterday's Rocket win, and he's feeling closer than ever to a recall.

And the fact that Enström can play both left and right makes it all the more interesting.

Adam Engstrom continues to add strong performance after strong performance, and this, at RD. He's become an intriguing piece for the Canadiens' future. It won't be long until he's in the NHL, has all the tools. – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 22, 2025

Adam Engström is showing right now that he deserves a chance to shine in the NHL.

He's had a great start to the season after being very effective at the Canadiens' training camp, and having Florian Xhekaj in the line-up, a guy who can shuffle, could help him get said chance he deserves.

The time is right for Engström. But you have to wonder if the Habs see it the same way…

Overtime

– Whew. Good question.

Good luck finding three names to hang with MacKinnon, Crosby and McDavid. pic.twitter.com/tFLqMdjRn3 – BarDown (@BarDown) November 23, 2025

– Oh.

Already a Colts interception! 7th interception for Pat Mahomes this season. #ChiefsKingdom #colts – Geneviève Tardif (@tardifgen) November 23, 2025

– Nice touchdown.

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA 66 YARD CATCH AND BACK PEDAL INTO THE END ZONE 19+ pic.twitter.com/UkClU2icbk – PlayNow Sports (@PlayNowSports) November 23, 2025

– To be continued.