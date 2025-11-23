Florian Xhekaj takes inspiration from Tom Wilson: he’ll need it with Alexandre Texier around

When Florian Xhekaj says he wants to model his style on Tom Wilson's, it's not a phrase thrown around lightly. It's a direction, almost a personal and professional commitment. Wilson isn't just a tough player: he hits, he provokes, he changes the atmosphere of a match and he contributes offensively.

And if Xhekaj wants to make a lasting mark, this physically dominant but offensively useful hybrid profile is probably the right model.

In a short clip shared by L'Antichambre on Instagram, Xhekaj explains his intention: to become that “hard to face” player, the one you notice even when he's not touching the puck. This phrase echoes an observation already made by the organization: Xhekaj has the physical tools and the mentality, but now he needs to add control, consistency and a credible offensive contribution.

Tom Wilson has built his reputation on a rare duality: he can score 20 goals a season, while being one of the most physical players in the NHL. It's not just an identity, it's a unique role. Xhekaj has never hidden his admiration for this type of versatile forward, capable of commanding respect through his presence, his checking, but also through his ability to make opponents pay on the scoreboard.

However, taking inspiration from Wilson comes with a challenge: knowing how to choose your moments, hitting without hurting the team, contributing without overdoing it, and learning how to become a player who destabilizes… without putting himself out of commission.

And this is where Alexandre Texier comes in, the other implicit protagonist of the title. Texier is not a physical player. Nor is he an agitator. He's a fast, intelligent, creative player, capable of generating offense and occupying a chair that many youngsters covet: that of the regular top-9.

And the competition is not theoretical. As Renaud Lavoie confirmed on X, Texier will be at practice tomorrow. A piece of information that adds weight to the context and reminds us that things are going to be played out quickly, on the ice and not in the projections.

Texier doesn't play the same style as Xhekaj, but both covet a similar space on a formation: that of a player capable of creating momentum.

And as Xhekaj was yesterday's most recent addition to the squad, he (and Jared Davidson) are likely to make way for Texier, if necessary, ahead of Wednesday's game.

The competition isn't head-on, but it does exist: the coach will always be looking for a forward capable of influencing a match, whether through physical presence or offensive creation. And that's where the title phrase comes into its own: if Xhekaj wants to stay in the conversation, he'll have to offer more than just spectacular checking.

Since the start of the season, we've seen a player who is more disciplined, more patient with the puck and, above all, more committed to the details of the game. His reads seem more fluid, his decisions less impulsive. If he is to continue on this trajectory, he will need to limit avoidable penalties, increase his goal production and maintain a robust style without crossing the line.

These adjustments are essential if he is to go from “promising physical player” to “hard-to-replace part”.

Ultimately, if Florian Xhekaj really wants to embody this modern version of the rugged forward, inspired by Tom Wilson, he'll have to prove it night after night – especially with a player like Alexandre Texier around, ready to take on space and responsibility.

This internal duel isn't a threat, it's a driving force. In a league where space has to be earned, Xhekaj seems ready to fight for it.

