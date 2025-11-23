Cubs: Craig Counsell could be reunited with Devin Williams

In the world of sport, connections are important. Working with people you know is a plus.

That's one of the reasons why Devin Williams' name has been circulating with the Mets, where David Stearns runs the club's baseball operations. He's his old boss in Milwaukee.

For what it's worth, I think Williams would be better off just leaving New York for next season. It didn't go well with the Yankees in 2025 and a fresh start could do him some good.

I'd see him in a market that can give some money to a reliever and needs depth in the bullpen.

The Chicago Cubs, who fit the description because of their desire to improve their bullpen, would be in the mix. It would be possible to see the Cubs sign the reliever.

It would be a good move to energize the bullpen… if the price is right.

A Craig Counsell-Devin Williams reunion could be on the table with the Cubs still in on impact FA relievers(@Michael_Cerami). He had a 4.79 ERA, though his 3.09 xERA and 2.68 FIP, plus 97th+ percentile Chase/Whiff/K rates suggest bad luck. pic.twitter.com/7dNACPRHCZ – The Wrigley Wire (@TheWrigleyWire) November 22, 2025

Obviously, the Bears' manager has been in contact with Williams for years in Wisconsin. This could possibly be a factor in the free agent's decision-making process.

The real problem in all of this is that while the Cubs may want to improve their bullpen (which is fine), they're making no effort to keep Kyle Tucker in town for the long haul.

Two steps back and one step forward?

We'll see who's in a position to sign the free agent. But all signs point to him becoming “the guy who got the beard rule changed before he played poorly and quit” in the Bronx.

This content was created with the help of AI.