Cody Bellinger must now be a big target for the Mets

What a surprise in Major League Baseball: the Mets and Rangers have moved. Marcus Semien and Brandon Nimmo have changed addresses, to the surprise of… just about everyone.

Why did they do it? One imagines that the Rangers wanted to lower Semien's impact on the payroll, considering their money problems. And Nimmo earns less per year than Semien.

What about the Mets?

The goal was undoubtedly to redistribute some money to solidify two defensive positions: left field and second base. Semien answers David Stearns' need in the infield: to solidify the defense.

And in left field? With Nimmo out of the picture, the club is more than capable of acquiring a defensive player who can help solidify an outfield that, defensively speaking, needs work… since it already includes Juan Soto.

Clearly, Cody Bellinger would fit in better than ever with the Mets. He can play all fields and first base, which is currently empty since Pete Alonso is a free agent.

Cody Bellinger now emerges as an unbelievable fit for the New York Mets. He can play LF, CF, or 1B. If the Mets sign a 1B to a shorter contract, he can move there after that player leaves the Mets and then move Benge to LF (better there). – Michael Marino (@MarinoMLB) November 23, 2025

More than ever, the door is open for the Mets to do what they did last year: steal an outfielder from the Yankees via the autonomy market. They have more room than ever.

Even if Bellinger hits left-handed, seeing him with the Mets must make sense to Steve Cohen.

Remember that Scott Boras is the agent for Bellinger, Nimmo and Semien. He must be salivating over today's deal, since the Rangers wouldn't have invested in Bellinger.

But the Mets are worth considering.

