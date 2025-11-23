Blue Jays: Ryan Helsley’s name is one to watch

The Blue Jays bullpen will be interesting to watch in 2026.

The Queen City club needs relief help, needs to replace Seranthony Dominguez, needs to add some fire to its bullpen and hopes to find someone to unseat Jeff Hoffman as closer without paying for an Edwin Diaz, for example.

Still, it's a tall order.

But right now, there's one name floating around that ticks those boxes: Ryan Helsley. The reliever, free as a bird, could be of interest to the Blue Jays this winter.

In any case, according to Keegan Matheson, he's one to watch. And since we also know that the Blue Jays tried to get him a few months ago as a rental player…

This makes the hard-throwing pitcher one to watch in the coming weeks in Toronto.

There's more to know than Bo this offseason By Keegan Mathesonhttps://t.co/ayQg3eUStt – Blue Jays Aggregator (@bluejaysaggr) November 23, 2025

Helsley has enormous potential, having been the Cardinals' trusted reliever for years. As recently as 2024, he led the league with his 49 saves.

But in 2025, following a good start to the season in St. Louis, everything fell apart in New York. He was no good to the Mets after the deal that brought him to the Big Apple.

That's why his value is low, and that's why the Blue Jays (a club that spends a lot… but not on relievers) could see the “closer at a discount” potential in Helsley.

If they feel the pitcher has what it takes to bounce back in Toronto in 2026, making him an offer makes a lot of sense. But if he prefers to become a starter in Detroit, that could also be a game-changer…

Tigers among clubs looking at free-agent pitcher Ryan Helsley as a starter. With @katiejwoo and @CodyStavenhagen: https://t.co/tMANHASyDO – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 23, 2025

