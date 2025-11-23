Alexandre Texier turned down a better offer to come to Montreal

The Montreal Canadiens have just added an intriguing piece to their roster. Alexandre Texier, a 26-year-old French forward, has signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the organization. A very reasonable, almost modest contract… but behind this figure lies a much more revealing story.

According to journalist Nicolas Cloutier, Texier had a better offer on the table. More money. A better contract. The kind of deal many players would have taken without much thought. Yet he chose something else: Montreal.

And not just Montreal… but Montreal now, in the particular context where Alex Newhook's injury opens up an opportunity in the middle of the top 9 and maybe even top 6.

“I'm told Texier had a better offer on the table, but he turned down more money to come to Montreal. There was a great opportunity for him with Newhook's injury. Three teams were finalists, but we judged MTL to be the best casting.” – Nicolas Cloutier

I'm told Texier had a better offer on the table, but he turned down more money to come to Montreal. There was a great opportunity for him with Newhook's injury. 3 teams were finalists, but MTL was deemed the best casting. @TVASports – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 23, 2025

The important word: casting.

Texier doesn't come here to cash in. He comes here because he sees a clear role, an immediate opening. A window he might not have had in other organizations. Newhook's injury opens the breach he's been waiting for.

This detail changes everything. We're not talking about a passive addition: we're talking about a player who believes he can carve out a real place for himself. And he wants to do it now.

According to Nicolas Cloutier, Texier will be available to face the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday. No long transition or adaptation period in his case. He just shows up, signs and gets dressed. Montreal will surely get a very quick first look at his versatility, speed and ability to play both sides of the puck.

I'm also hearing that Texier will be available to face the Mammoth on Wednesday. @TVASports – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 23, 2025

What stands out most in this case is not the quality of player he is, but the human choice behind the signing. At a time when the Habs are still no Stanley Cup contenders and Montreal isn't the easiest environment, he chose fit over profit.

The gamble is simple for the French player. In Montreal, he can have a clear role and an immediate opportunity, so it's the best place to relaunch his career.

And if all goes as he thinks it will… Montreal could become much more than a good casting, but rather his home for many years to come.

overtime

– What a goal from Beck Malestyn!

Beck Malenstyn go CRAZY pic.twitter.com/tvJFj2KSj5 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 23, 2025

– La Victoire de Montréal like the season with a loss.

See you at home Tuesday night See you at home Tuesday night Victoire X @IntactAssurance pic.twitter.com/TUcXzcr3CW – Victoire de Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) November 23, 2025

– Mikko Rantanen suspended one game after checking Matt Coronato.

Mikko Rantanen was automatically suspended for one game because he picked up two game-misconduct penalties for physical infractions before going 41 straight regular-season games without one. pic.twitter.com/OYVOUeBnVL – BarDown (@BarDown) November 23, 2025

– Alexandar Georgiev has been shipped out and will join Spartak Moscow.

Sabres goaltender Alexandar Georgiev has been placed on waivers for contract termination. He's set to join Spartak Moscow of the KHL. (H/T @HockeyNewsHub) pic.twitter.com/6JqMcYb5vj – BarDown (@BarDown) November 23, 2025

– Adam Fantilli could break the bank in a matter of days.