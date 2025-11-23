Alek Manoah: a possible return to Toronto?

As recently as Friday, we learned that the Atlanta Braves had not offered a contract to their pitcher Alek Manoah, making him as free as a bird. Manoah never pitched for the Georgia representatives, who were apparently comfortable with their options already in place to fill the fifth starter's spot.

This means that the Toronto Blue Jays have a chance to bring back the former Cy Young Trophy finalist. Toronto has room to add Manoah, who has 38 players on the 40-man roster and could sign him to a Major League contract and give him another shot in 2026.

The Rangers let two big players go. https://t.co/gVlQrUEptk – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) November 22, 2025

It's just a question of whether there's a real desire to do so on both sides, especially considering the gunner's antics in the past, including in 2023 when he didn't report to the minor leagues after being sent there.

However, Manoah did well at AAA level in Buffalo in 2025, posting a win-loss record with a 2.97 earned-run average in seven starts. The right-hander retired 30 batters on strikes and allowed 18 bases on balls in 33 and one-third innings on the mound, allowing opposing batters to post a batting average of just .218 against him.

The 27-year-old was returning from Tommy John surgery last season when the Blue Jays unexpectedly designated him for assignment at the end of September to make room in the 40-man roster.

The Jays' 2019 first-round pick reached MLB two seasons later and posted a 9-2 record with a 3.22 earned-run average, finishing eighth in the American League Rookie of the Year voting. Then the following year, he finished the season with a 16-7 record and a 2.24 earned-run average in 31 starts, while striking out 180 batters on strikes in 196 and two-thirds innings of work.

At the time, he was seen as part of the Blue Jays' core of the future, but injuries, control problems and a bad attitude brought him to the bottom of the barrel.

This content was created with the help of AI.