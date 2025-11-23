Adam Engstrom recalled by the Canadiens

Big day in town.

While the Canadiens announced the signing of Alexandre Texier on a one-year contract, another major piece of news was announced by the Habs.

Adam Engstrom has been recalled by the club.

The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Adam Engström from the Laval Rocket. The Canadiens have recalled defenseman Adam Engström from the Laval Rocket. pic.twitter.com/KOaMUw2NKS – Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) November 23, 2025

Since it wasn't Marc Del Gaizo who was recalled, one has to wonder what the plan is. After all, Engstrom surely wasn't recalled to stay in the stands. Right?

Arber Xhekaj(especially following the arrival of his brother) and Jayden Struble are at risk of skipping their turn.

Details to follow…