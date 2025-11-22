“When did I say that?” martin St-Louis on Samuel Montembeault’s #1 post

Martin St-Louis led an intense practice this morning.

Although it was short-lived, it was clear that the Canadiens' coach wanted his players to understand what was at stake and the importance of getting back on their feet.

Practice (already) over in Brossard. We worked on.. – Rebounding

– 3 vs. 2 zone entry games It was intense today. The group looks frustrated and that's okay. The smiles were absent this morning. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/6OvhrEQ6Ds – Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) November 21, 2025

But the fact remains that since yesterday, St-Louis has obviously taken the time to decant a little. In particular, he defended his boys to the media.

And how did he do that? By arguing that even if Jake Evans wasn't avenged, it's not because the guys didn't try. It's more because Tom Wilson didn't want to dance.

And even though Wilson didn't receive a check, the coach maintains that his flock had more checks than the Capitals players in yesterday's game.

He talked about the moment in the game (it was close at the time of Wilson's gesture) and you can sense that he didn't want his players to get out of the game to avenge Evans.

But let's just say that when it came time to talk about the goalkeepers, he didn't defend Samuel Montembeault with the same verve. He didn't plant it either, of course.

When St-Louis was asked about his earlier comments (when he said Monty should be #1) about the Québécois, the pilot's reflex was to say this, via an air of mild astonishment.

“When did I say that?” – Martin St-Louis

Finally, he said that the plan over the past few weeks (since the remarks) had been to give the two guys closer starts. So the plan did change.

He then said he didn't know who was going to play tomorrow. Normally, on a Saturday night at home, it's #1, which is Monty. Not knowing is not a sign of confidence… and he said nothing in defense of Montembeault.

#Habs coach Martin St. Louis said he doesn't know who his starting goalie will be tomorrow night vs. Leafs. – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 21, 2025

Later in the media dispo, he said that Jakub Dobes arrived in less obvious conditions in the game and that the club didn't support the new goalie.

So clearly, the rope is short for Montembeault, a goalie St-Louis didn't hesitate to remove from yesterday's game.

St-Louis put a lot of emphasis, as he sometimes does, on the famous “actions that help the other team” on the ice. And among the goalies, I'd note that Monty was the one who made the biggest action that didn't help the Habs, via the Caps' third goal.

We can't wait to see who plays tomorrow, then. But I don't have a feeling it'll be the Québécois.

– Jake Evans: we'll know more tomorrow.

#Habs Jake Evans didn't practise today, taking what team said was a therapy day after taking big hit from Capitals' Tom Wilson last night. Habs say they will have update on his condition tomorrow morning. – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 21, 2025

