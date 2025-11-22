Travis Kelce on his future with the Chiefs and in the NFL

The future of Travis Kelce continues to fuel discussions in Kansas City. The star close winger, an emblematic figure in the Chiefs' attack for over a decade, has indicated that he may extend his career beyond the current season.

At 36 years of age and nearing the end of his contract, the veteran would like to clarify his situation before the start of the free agent period in March, to allow the organization to properly plan its roster.

Kelce, known for his consistency and meticulous preparation, wants to avoid placing the Chiefs in uncertainty. He wants management to have all the necessary information before deciding whether to invest in a new draft or turn to the market to strengthen the close winger position.

For him, the priority remains collective success, and any decision will be made once the season is over, without distraction over the next few weeks.

Despite his age, Kelce continues to stand out among the NFL's best. His offensive production remains elite, consistently ranking near the top of the league in yards and touchdowns scored by a tight end.

His versatility, his reading of the game and his established link with Patrick Mahomes still make him a key piece of the Chiefs' offensive system. This reality obviously makes the question of his future all the more crucial.

No question of a farewell tour

Should he decide to return for a fourteenth season, Kelce is keen to avoid any theatrics surrounding a possible retirement. The idea of a farewell tour doesn't fit in with his personality, as he prefers to stay focused on performance rather than ceremony.

Inspired by the difficult departure of his brother Jason in 2023, he wants to approach this stage with simplicity and discretion. For the time being, he is concentrating solely on the end of the campaign, leaving it to the spring to define the next stage of his career.

