Top-4: Morgan Geekie joins Nathan MacKinnon at the top of the NHL scoring charts

Only four games were played last night in the National Hockey League, with only eight teams in action.

Even so, there were plenty of goals scored to keep the attention on all four games.

Here's what we remember about each game.

1. Two goals for Morgan Geekie

Several NHL players stand out this season in the top scorers' box, but if there's one surprise in this ranking, it's Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie.

After exploding last season with 33 goals and 57 points, 27-year-old Geekie seems to have reached a whole new level this season.

Indeed, the Bruins' #39 finds the back of the net with ease, as he did yesterday, scoring the Bruins' only two goals in a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings.

MORGAN GEEKIE DOES IT AGAIN!!! His 16th of the season wins it for the @NHLBruins in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/dy2KQATv8e – NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2025

With this performance, Geekie now has 16 goals and 22 points in 23 games, tying him with Nathan MacKinnon at the top of the NHL scoring charts.

No player has more goals than the Bruins' forward.

Let's see if Geekie can keep up the pace, but for now, it's really impressive what he's doing with Boston.

2. Sabres pick up Blackhawks with nine goals

It was a crazy game last night as the Chicago Blackhawks visited the Buffalo Sabres.

The Sabres greeted the Hawks with no less than nine goals in a 9-3 victory.

The Sabres players enjoyed themselves throughout the game, scoring three goals in each of the three periods.

In the second, Buffalo scored two goals in the space of eight seconds.

Two goals in EIGHT SECONDS The @BuffaloSabres came ready to play tonight! pic.twitter.com/Iua3kVMMld – NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2025

And in the third, Tage Thompson scored a beautiful goal on Alex Tuch's fourth assist of the game.

Tage Thompson is as smooth as butter pic.twitter.com/MxNjtGvhhV – NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2025

In defeat, Connor Bedard still picked up two assists, giving him 31 points in 21 games, good for third in the NHL, tied with Macklin Celebrini.

3. Nikolaj Ehlers wins on his return to Winnipeg

It was a special night last night for Nikolaj Ehlers, as the Carolina Hurricanes forward made his return to Winnipeg, where he spent the first ten seasons of his career.

Ehlers has enjoyed some great times with the Jets, as evidenced by the fact that he ranks 6th on the team's all-time scoring list.

The Danish forward naturally received a standing ovation from Jets fans.

Winnipeg loves ya, Nikolaj Ehlers A big standing ovation for Fly in his first game back! pic.twitter.com/8iRjoxXmJK – NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2025

And best of all for Ehlers, he picked up an assist on Andrei Svechnikov's game-winning goal.

2025: year of the Svech one-timer pic.twitter.com/9VkIeuiCMw – Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) November 22, 2025

This earned Ehlers the game's third star.

4. Penguins whitewashed at home by Wild

After an excellent start to the season, the Pittsburgh Penguins are starting to lose their way in recent games, and last night's home loss to the Minnesota Wild was proof of that.

The Penguins were shutout 5-0, but what's worse is that they only got 19 shots on goal in the whole game.

Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson didn't need that many to record his 13th career NHL shutout.

It was a tough loss for the Penguins, who must have seen Matt Boldy have some fun against them, as he picked up three points, including two goals.

That's five goals in his last six games for Matt Boldy pic.twitter.com/PsWSWka39k – NHL (@NHL) November 22, 2025

– Here are yesterday's results.

Morgan Geekie scored the overtime winner for the @NHLBruins. He tied Nathan MacKinnon for the most goals this season (16) and also tied Cole Caufield for the most even-strength goals (12). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/wl0DmWA6dX – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 22, 2025

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– Today's NHL schedule: 12 games.