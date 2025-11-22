Tom Wilson did what he wanted… even if Arber Xhekaj was in uniform

Things are really bad for the Canadiens.

Yesterday's heavy defeat(8-4 to Washington) confirms that the Habs' good start to the season, when they beat bad clubs, is far behind us. Right now, the Habs are incapable of winning games.

And it shows in the standings… #OutOfThePlayoffs

In fact, the Canadiens have lost seven of their last eight games. It has given up 23 goals in its last four home games. It has suffered three losses by at least four goals at home since… last Monday.

Since November 9, the club has collected no points at home and only one point (in overtime) in Ohio. That explains the drop in the standings…

We'll have time to come back to the goalies later this morning (because yes, they must be to blame for the losses), but there's another element to discuss.

And that is? Physical play.

If yesterday's game didn't convince you that Tom Wilson has a place on Team Canadiens for the upcoming Olympics, I don't know what more it's going to take.

Because clearly, he can take control of a match single-handedly. That was true last April and it still is.

Tom Wilson with an extremely obvious elbow, uncalled, and Washington score. pic.twitter.com/nEliYclyYY – Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) November 21, 2025

You might say, however, that if he were to face the Tkachuk brothers and the United States, he might not have as free a field as he did last night in Montreal. That's true.

But let's agree that yesterday, big Wilson did as he pleased?

Not sure for you, but aI'm raging watching this game, some players should react… @CanadiensMTL – Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) November 21, 2025

The Canadiens watched Wilson do his thing without reacting. Jake Evans went down fighting after a dirty hit from the Washington Capitals big man and… and what?

And not much. The captain said the refs didn't see it the way the Habs do… so surely that means the guys aren't allowed to defend Evans?

#Habs Nick Suzuki: “…obviously he [Wilson] plays a physical style; our coaches seemed to think it should have been a penalty and it resulted right into a goal for them so you can only do so much with what the refs see out there…” – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 21, 2025

In what world does Wilson do what he wants against Evans and get away with it? In what world has Arber Xhekaj been this quiet on the ice? #JoshAndersonCan'tDoAnything

Yes, we can make reference to a potential battle, but it goes beyond that. Because even if Wilson said no to fighting, no one needs his approval to tackle him.

Wilson (who probably won't be suspended) hasn't been brewed, and neither have his teammates. Are the Habs' big defensemen (who didn't get shuffled all night) too comfortable without an internal fight for playing time?

Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble didn't get the job done, either on Wilson or another Capitals star. What good is the Sheriff right now if he's not hitting and losing his fights? #RealQuestion

Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble didn't give a single check tonight. I keep repeating myself, but what good is Xhekaj if he doesn't punch and throw down the gloves? – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 21, 2025

In all this, we must also keep an eye on the health of Jake Evans, who was unable to finish the game. We know he has a history of concussions.

After taking to the ice following Wilson's hit, Evans left the game, never to return.

Will he join Patrik Laine, Alex Newhook, Kirby Dach and Kaiden Guhle among the club's injured players? And if so, will the Habs be forced to call up another guy from Laval to compensate?

We'll see. We can expect to see an Owen Beck-style center come up if Evans is absent, to make sure he never scores .

If Jake Evans is injured, the center depth for the Habs: – Nick Suzuki

– Oliver Kapanen

– Joe Veleno

– Claude, the security guard. He's like the third-best player in his beer league.

– Apply at LinkedIn now! – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 21, 2025

It's all very well to say that Joe Veleno played well, that Brendan Gallagher found the back of the net, that Mike Matheson is a stud and that, at times, the Habs looked like they wanted to get back into the game… but it's still painful, what happened yesterday.

Martin St-Louis may have brought a touch of positivity to the press conference (saying that the club sometimes gave the impression that the game wasn't over), but his less complimentary comments are worth remembering.

“I'm very disappointed. What happened tonight can't be repeated.” -MSL – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) November 21, 2025

MSL (who no doubt knows that last year, the Habs were also eating a volley a week at this time of the season) felt like his club had gone back in time in terms of mistakes made on the ice.

The coach knows he has to play better in front of the goalies. And the goalies in question will be getting their own text later this morning, because we've got a lot to say…

extension

Tomorrow night, the Maple Leafs will be in town. It'll be the last game of the month at home, since next week the Montreal club will be on the road.

Games in Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and Denver are on the menu.

This morning, the Canadiens will be practicing in Brossard. What will the atmosphere be like? Will Martin St-Louis be stirring his soup? Will there be any recalls? Will Jake Evans be present?

We'll be watching closely.