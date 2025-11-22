The Canucks are considering the option of trading Quinn Hughes this season

It's no secret that the Hughes brothers want to play together.

The team that can get all three brothers together (probably the Devils) is going to have one hell of a club. The Canucks, in any case, are not off to a good start this season, and their captain could be traded sooner rather than later.

In fact, according to Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal(Canucks Talk), the team is considering the option of trading him as early as this season, if he doesn't see himself in Vancouver long-term.

Dhaliwal said he believes internally they feel it's better to trade Hughes this season IF he's not ready to commit to the Canucks long-term. (Crossover) – Taj (@taj1944) November 19, 2025

In 17 games this season, the defenseman has 20 points. And as I just mentioned, things aren't going well for the Canucks. He could start putting more pressure on management to trade him.

Quinn will become a UFA after next season and will be extremely expensive.

According to Dhaliwal, the best time to trade him would clearly be as soon as possible, if not this season.

Maybe you'll get more for him this season than next. –Rick Dhaliwal

Obviously, trading the team's captain would be a big deal, but in the long run, it could actually benefit the organization.

Obviously, the Devils wouldn't be the only team in the running, but for family reasons, we have no choice but to say they're the favorites. They're a Stanley Cup contender for the next few years, and they have all their first-round picks. They don't have the best bank of prospects, but to deal for Jack and Luke's brother, I'm sure Tom Fitzgerald would move heaven and earth.

New Jersey doesn't have the most salary cap space, and there are no big contracts coming off the lot in the next year. To be continued.

Overtime

– Still.

Mike Matheson is just one point shy of 4th among NHL defensemen for tied points. #CH – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) November 23, 2025

– Wow.

– I'd imagine.