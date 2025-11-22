Hockey

The Canadiens finally win and end a five-game losing streak
Raphael Simard
Tonight, against the Maple Leafs, the Habs were trying to put an end to a five-game losing streak.

Jakub Dobes was back in net for the occasion.

Here are the line-ups.

It should be noted that Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies were not part of the Toronto line-up.

It showed in the first period, anyway. The Habs scored two goals and dominated.

First, Lane Hutson scored his third of the season.

1:22 minutes later, Noah Dobson doubled his team's lead.

He paid tribute to R.A. Dickey.

In the second period, the hosts didn't take their foot off the gas.

They scored two more goals, including a superb one from Noah Dobson, again.

Then Josh Anderson chased down Joseph Woll with a fine shot from the top corner.

Florian Xhekaj collected his first NHL point on the sequence. He became the 728th player in team history to put his name on the scoresheet.

Before the end of the second period, the Leafs came back to life with a late goal.

Dobes would certainly like to see this Oliver Ekman-Larsson shot again.

At the end of the match, Florian threw down the gloves.

A point and a fight: not a bad first match.

Final score: 5-2 Montreal. After a powerplay goal by William Nylander, Anderson sealed the deal in an empty net, his second of the game.

Martin St-Louis's team won't play again until Wednesday. That evening, it will visit the Mammoth in Salt Lake City.


