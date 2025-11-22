The Canadiens finally win and end a five-game losing streak

Tonight, against the Maple Leafs, the Habs were trying to put an end to a five-game losing streak.

Jakub Dobes was back in net for the occasion.

Here are the line-ups.

Leafs lines in warm-up in Montreal Nylander – Tavares – Jarnkrok

Joshua – Domi – Robertson

McMann – Laughton – Cowan

Blais – Lorentz – Maccelli Rielly – Ekman-Larsson

Benoit – McCabe

Mermis – Stecher Woll starts

Hildeby@TSN_Sports – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) November 22, 2025

It should be noted that Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies were not part of the Toronto line-up.

It showed in the first period, anyway. The Habs scored two goals and dominated.

First, Lane Hutson scored his third of the season.

Nick Suzuki on one leg is better than most players pic.twitter.com/CP2RTYOSqk – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 23, 2025

1:22 minutes later, Noah Dobson doubled his team's lead.

He paid tribute to R.A. Dickey.

In the second period, the hosts didn't take their foot off the gas.

They scored two more goals, including a superb one from Noah Dobson, again.

Dobson's got his second of the night pic.twitter.com/7zgtZauYtu – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 23, 2025

Then Josh Anderson chased down Joseph Woll with a fine shot from the top corner.

Florian Xhekaj collected his first NHL point on the sequence. He became the 728th player in team history to put his name on the scoresheet.

Davidson and Matheson on deck. https://t.co/h99XALQ7vN – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 23, 2025

Before the end of the second period, the Leafs came back to life with a late goal.

Dobes would certainly like to see this Oliver Ekman-Larsson shot again.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson gives the Leafs some life pic.twitter.com/fbQtVsrjFf – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 23, 2025

At the end of the match, Florian threw down the gloves.

A point and a fight: not a bad first match.

FLORIA XHEKAJ ANIMS THE CROWD (and the Maple Leafs!!!!) pic.twitter.com/ynWKl8Txfl – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 23, 2025

Final score: 5-2 Montreal. After a powerplay goal by William Nylander, Anderson sealed the deal in an empty net, his second of the game.

Martin St-Louis's team won't play again until Wednesday. That evening, it will visit the Mammoth in Salt Lake City.

Overtime

– A first game together.

Day 1 for Flo. Day 1137 for Arber Day 1 for Flo. Day 1137 for Arber#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6B0G64o20d – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 22, 2025

– Too bad.

Jared Davidson had to leave the game after this 2v1 incident. https://t.co/FMty6iGENF – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 23, 2025

– Several scouts on site tonight.

Another loaded scouting section for tonight's Habs vs Leafs games. Of note, Stan Durla & Nick Vitucci of Nashville are here again, as well as St-Louis Blues VP, Peter Chiarelli. All three were here Thursday, in Laval last night and are in attendance tonight. pic.twitter.com/DeQL5IbFc9 – Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) November 22, 2025

– Davis Alexander at the Bell Centre.

– Michael Hage also had success tonight.