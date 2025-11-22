The Canadiens are favorites in the Alexandre Texier derby, according to Elliotte Friedman

Tomorrow, Frenchman Alexandre Texier will officially be free as a bird, unless he is called up for the waivers.

We know that two Eastern teams are the favorites to win this derby.

But tonight, Elliotte Friedman said at the second intermission of the Montreal-Toronto game that the Canadiens are the favorites and should be able to sign him.

According to Elliotte Friedman, the #GoHabsGo are the favourites to sign forward Alex Texier.https://t.co/YScX7mkWNz – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) November 23, 2025

Obviously, Texier wouldn't come to save Montreal. After all, he's never had a 30+ point season.

And this season, in eight games, he's collected one assist. He's going through the waivers for a reason…

His presence in the metropolis would help the team in the short term with all the injuries. It would also allow the Rocket to reunite with Florian Xhekaj, Jared Davidson and/or Joshua Roy.

Right now, three of Laval's best players are upstairs, including one who isn't playing. But that doesn't stop Pascal Vincent's team from winning.

But for the Canadiens, a potential alliance with the guy would add a bit of experience. The 26-year-old winger has played 240 games in the big league, and there's plenty of talent to go around.

