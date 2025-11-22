Rocket victory: two goals for David Reinbacher and five points for Adam Engström

This afternoon, it was the famous doggie game at Place Bell. Fans brought a ton of pooches, and when the Rocket scored their first goal, they were all thrown onto the ice.

It's a landmark event for many AHL teams.

For the occasion, the Belleville Senators were in Laval.

We wondered who would score this year's plushie goal… and it was David Reinbacher who made it rain.

He scored with a great shot from the blue line.

This is Reinbacher's second goal in less than 24 hours, as he also scored last night.

He seems to be getting more and more comfortable. That's good news.

In all, no fewer than 11,885 doggies were thrown onto the ice following Reinbacher's goal. Once again this year, we're talking about a huge success.

But beyond Reinbacher's goal, there were other Habs prospects who made their mark. Filip Mesar and Adam Engström, for example, both scored in the second period.

And in the third period, Sean Farrell scored on the powerplay… and within minutes, Reinbacher added a second goal to his tally.

It's a third goal in two games for the young defenseman.

His second of the game

The Rocket won 7-2, with Farrell and William Trudeau also scoring in the third. Reinbacher finished the game with two goals, while his blue-line partner Engström had a goal and four assists.

Clearly, the Habs' two best defensive prospects had a good one in the system.

– Bill Guerin is at the Bell Centre tonight. Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson are likely to be scouts for the 2026 Olympics.

Bill Guerin is at the Bell Centre tonight. Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson are likely to be scouts for the 2026 Olympics.

– The Lions also won this afternoon.

The Lions also won this afternoon.

Interesting signing. Very big signing for the Lions. Joël Teasdale started the season in Slovakia. A veteran of 255 career AHL games.

– The Carabins are Vanier Cup champions.

The Carabins are Vanier Cup champions.

