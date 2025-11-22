Practice: Jake Evans to play tonight with Florian Xhekaj

The Canadiens de Montréal held practice this morning at the Bell Centre in preparation for tonight's showdown with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The practice was even more closely watched this time around, as we wanted to see if Jake Evans, who missed the last game due to a Tom Wilson check, would be present.

We also wanted to confirm whether Florian Xhekaj would make his NHL debut, and which goaltender would get the start.

The first piece of good news came right at the start of practice, when Jake Evans jumped on the ice with his teammates.

Best of all, he practiced alongside Josh Anderson and a certain Florian Xhekaj, on what is likely to be the fourth line tonight.

Obviously, this is a very interesting line-up, as it's full of energy and sturdiness, which should make for some intense on-ice action.

It's a complete and well-constructed fourth line that we're all looking forward to seeing, if it comes to fruition.

With Xhekaj and Evans expected to play, it's easy to see why Joshua Roy will most likely be left out tonight.

Now, the other big question on everyone's mind was which goaltender would get the start against the Leafs, given that both Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes played on Thursday against the Washington Capitals.

Well, we have our answer, as Jakub Dobes will get the start tonight.

Dobes will have the tough task of facing the Leafs on a Saturday night at the Bell Centre, and let's just say he has no choice but to perform well.

He looked bad against the Capitals, so he really needs to make up for it in a crucial game against a division rival looking to join the Habs in the standings.

The Leafs may not be at their best this season, but they're a talented and dangerous team, so Dobes will absolutely have to hold down the fort.

Let's see how the Czech goalie performs.

