Baseball

MLB en bref : Jose Bautista sur Rougned Odor | Garrett Whitlock à la Classique mondiale
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: X

Jose Bautista sur Rougned Odor

Il dit qu'il aurait pu lui faire mal s'il avait voulu.

Garrett Whitlock à la Classique mondiale

Intéressant.

Les Cubs n'ont pas fini

L'ajout de Phil Maton n'est pas une finalité pour l'enclos.

Luisangel Acuna atteint

Il joue dans une ligue d'hiver.

Le conseil de David Price

Lance tes meilleurs tirs.

Le cas des lanceurs japonais

Qui signera où?

