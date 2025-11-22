MLB en bref : Jose Bautista sur Rougned Odor | Garrett Whitlock à la Classique mondiale

Jose Bautista sur Rougned Odor
Il dit qu'il aurait pu lui faire mal s'il avait voulu.
“If I wanted to hurt him, I definitely could have”
Jose Bautista opens up on @TheLine_show on being decked by Rougned Odor pic.twitter.com/1DAvfraqzH
— Rangers Nation (@Rangers__Nation) November 21, 2025
Garrett Whitlock à la Classique mondiale
Intéressant.
Boston Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock announces that he will pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic.
— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 22, 2025
Les Cubs n'ont pas fini
L'ajout de Phil Maton n'est pas une finalité pour l'enclos.
Source: Even after signing free agent reliever Phil Maton, the Cubs remain involved in the impact free agent relief market.
— Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) November 22, 2025
Luisangel Acuna atteint
Il joue dans une ligue d'hiver.
Luisangel Acuña exited his Venezuelan Winter League game after getting hit by a pitch pic.twitter.com/3usBhLIpVb
— Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 22, 2025
Le conseil de David Price
Lance tes meilleurs tirs.
David Price's advice to young pitchers:
“Pitch to YOUR strengths. Make him beat you with your best pitch, with your best stuff…” pic.twitter.com/op6Da4bFyA
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 22, 2025
Le cas des lanceurs japonais
Qui signera où?
Breaking down the market for the 4 free agents coming from Japan https://t.co/RyqUI75ITH
— Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 22, 2025