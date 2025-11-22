MLB en bref : Jose Bautista sur Rougned Odor | Garrett Whitlock à la Classique mondiale

Jose Bautista sur Rougned Odor

Il dit qu'il aurait pu lui faire mal s'il avait voulu.

“If I wanted to hurt him, I definitely could have” Jose Bautista opens up on @TheLine_show on being decked by Rougned Odor pic.twitter.com/1DAvfraqzH — Rangers Nation (@Rangers__Nation) November 21, 2025

Garrett Whitlock à la Classique mondiale

Intéressant.

Boston Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock announces that he will pitch for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 22, 2025

Les Cubs n'ont pas fini

L'ajout de Phil Maton n'est pas une finalité pour l'enclos.

Source: Even after signing free agent reliever Phil Maton, the Cubs remain involved in the impact free agent relief market. — Michael Cerami (@Michael_Cerami) November 22, 2025

Luisangel Acuna atteint

Il joue dans une ligue d'hiver.

Luisangel Acuña exited his Venezuelan Winter League game after getting hit by a pitch pic.twitter.com/3usBhLIpVb — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 22, 2025

Le conseil de David Price

Lance tes meilleurs tirs.

David Price's advice to young pitchers: “Pitch to YOUR strengths. Make him beat you with your best pitch, with your best stuff…” pic.twitter.com/op6Da4bFyA — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 22, 2025

Le cas des lanceurs japonais

Qui signera où?