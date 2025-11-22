Mike Matheson: the Canadiens refuse to negotiate in the public arena

Kent Hughes will have a few issues to deal with this off-season.

The most important, however, is that of Mike Matheson, who will become an unrestricted free agent.

With the season he's having, Montreal has no choice but to extend his contract.

All the votes went to Cale Makar… except one (Matheson's) → https://t.co/FBoKbYvKRH – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 4, 2025

And unlike the Lane Hutson negotiations, the information isn't likely to come out in the media.

In fact, according to Renaud Lavoie during the Canadiens-Leafs meeting, both sides agreed not to say anything publicly.

Montreal wants to avoid misinterpretations, misinformation and, above all, controversy within the team. Lane Hutson's contract has been a hot topic both in the media and in the dressing room.

Matheson currently earns $4.875 million. It was his GM Kent Hughes, formerly his agent, who helped him sign his contract. Number 8 is 31 years old and likely has several more good seasons in the tank.

He will certainly benefit from a pay rise. But how much? In 20 games this season, the left-hander has 12 points. Remember, he's no longer playing with a man advantage, either.

His playing time is consistent, however, and he plays a lot at even strength and on the shorthanded.

Extension

I expect the Québécois to sign a contract in the $6-6.5 million range. Guys like Hamphus Lindholm and Colton Parayko, interesting comparables, earn $6.5 million per season.

Guys like Brandon Montour, Filip Hronek and Devon Toews, who may be a little better than Matheson, earn between $7,142,857 and $7,500,000. But with the salary cap rising, a salary in those waters is also possible, especially if the two clans were to part ways.

Because yes, I can see the defenseman leaving some money on the table to stay in Montreal. And let's not forget that Kent Hughes is an excellent negotiator.