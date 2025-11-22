Michael Kay wants the Yankees to pick up Fernando Tatis Jr

In the last playoffs, the New York Yankees suffered a drubbing at the hands of the Blue Jays. So the club has a big winter ahead of it, as it looks for ways to get back to the World Series.

Because standards in the Bronx are high.

One of the big questions is whether Cody Bellinger, who has performed well this year and is currently a free agent, will return. But in the event that the Yankees don't, Michael Kay has an idea for the club.

In fact, according to the YES Network describer, the Yankees should try to close a deal with the San Diego Padres.

And the player Kay thinks should be targeted? Fernando Tatis Jr.

Michael Kay says the Yankees should try to make a trade for Fernando Tatis Jr. pic.twitter.com/JVQzt10ekZ – Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) November 22, 2025

Kay notes that Tatis Jr. is still young (he'll be 27 in January), and would bring another player who shines under the spotlight into the Yankees lineup. His contract is still reasonable (although it will become expensive in a few years), and he could be the club's regular left fielder.

We know he's excelled defensively since being sent to the outfield. So there's reason to believe that, even if he excels in right, he'd be able to hold his own in left to accommodate Aaron Judge.

In recent years, however, Tatis Jr. has ceased to be the offensive superstar he once was. He gets on base a little more often, but he's more of a 25 home run hitter than a 40 long ball hitter.

He's still an excellent player, that said, and we know the Padres will probably want to cut into the club's payroll. So Kay's idea isn't completely ridiculous either.

But of course, we know that trading Tatis Jr. would be very, very poorly received in San Diego. So, if the Yankees want him, they'll have to be prepared to pay a (very) high price.

Let's see what happens.

This content was created with the help of AI.