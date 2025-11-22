Martin St-Louis looks (really) tired of talking about his goalies

The Habs have been racking up losses for a few weeks now. The club is having trouble winning games… and the performances of its two goaltenders are a big part of the problem.

Mind you, it's not the only problem. But like it or not, the two goalkeepers are really struggling these days.

And the figures don't lie: it's been particularly difficult for the last ten games or so. It's not normal for the club to lose so often while scoring so many goals.

in the last 10 games, the Canadiens' goaltenders have an efficiency of .846 L'Équipe has scored 30 goals in the last 10 games, usually, when your offense gives you 3 goals / game, that's enough – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) November 21, 2025

So, more often than not, the subject of goaltending is the talk of the town these days. And if there's one person who's getting (really) tired of hearing about it, it's Martin St-Louis.

This morning, he was asked about his decision to send Jakub Dobes into the fray tonight… and when you listen to him speak, you can tell he's a little annoyed.

The excerpt is below:

Of course, the question itself is far from bad. It's just that the coach is clearly fed up with the subject coming up again and again.

And it's pretty obvious when you listen to his answers to the other questions, where the tone is different. You can really sense that it's the goalkeeping issue that's bothering him.

That said, we have to assume that this will remain the case as long as the club hasn't found a bit of stability in front of the net. At the moment, all this management isn't working, and there are no victories to mask the problems in front of the net.

But if the club starts winning again and can get quality performances from its goalkeepers, these issues will eventually disappear.

Elliotte Friedman: Re Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen rumours: I don't know where this is gonna go but I bet you there's a lotta teams doing their research on him; I would assume Montreal is one of those teams – FAN Hockey Show (11/21) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 22, 2025

– Florian Xhekaj was trying to take a nap when he learned he was leaving for the NHL.

Florian Xhekaj today on finding out he got called up to the Habs: “I was taking my pregame nap before the game in Laval yesterday. I got a few calls but I was tired, I was trying to sleep so I was ignoring them. Then I looked and it was my coach (Pascal Vincent). He just called… pic.twitter.com/N5iWAz2Kqv – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 22, 2025

Chris Lee is the referee for tonight's Habs game vs the Leafs … https://t.co/c01IJssXT8 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 22, 2025

The Québécois remembers initially being hired for his toughness https://t.co/uwufzGMArU – TVA Sports (@TVASports) November 22, 2025

Oilers complete 7-game road trip in Sunrise, Florida, tonight in Stanley Cup rematch. Sense is the Oil want to reach the 30-game mark to take stock, hopefully have a healthier roster by then, examine their needs, decide where to focus on in terms of the trade market, etc. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 22, 2025

– That would be something.