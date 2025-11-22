Hockey

Martin St-Louis looks (really) tired of talking about his goalies
Félix Forget
Credit: Screenshot/Twitter

The Habs have been racking up losses for a few weeks now. The club is having trouble winning games… and the performances of its two goaltenders are a big part of the problem.

Mind you, it's not the only problem. But like it or not, the two goalkeepers are really struggling these days.

And the figures don't lie: it's been particularly difficult for the last ten games or so. It's not normal for the club to lose so often while scoring so many goals.

So, more often than not, the subject of goaltending is the talk of the town these days. And if there's one person who's getting (really) tired of hearing about it, it's Martin St-Louis.

This morning, he was asked about his decision to send Jakub Dobes into the fray tonight… and when you listen to him speak, you can tell he's a little annoyed.

The excerpt is below:

Of course, the question itself is far from bad. It's just that the coach is clearly fed up with the subject coming up again and again.

And it's pretty obvious when you listen to his answers to the other questions, where the tone is different. You can really sense that it's the goalkeeping issue that's bothering him.

That said, we have to assume that this will remain the case as long as the club hasn't found a bit of stability in front of the net. At the moment, all this management isn't working, and there are no victories to mask the problems in front of the net.

But if the club starts winning again and can get quality performances from its goalkeepers, these issues will eventually disappear.


