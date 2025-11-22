Joey Gallo still wants to return to the Majors as a pitcher

Last March, after showing up at the Chicago White Sox camp, Gallo announced that he would no longer play as an outfielder. Instead, he wanted to return to the majors… as a pitcher.

The end of his career as a hitter may have been eventful (he'd lost some defensively and some offensively), but the fact remains that we're talking about a… drastic change.

For months, no one talked about Gallo. During the 2025 season, no one really alluded to the fact that the former power hitter wanted to change his career so badly.

But now, the man himself is back in the news.

How did he do it? He posted a tweet on social networks showing him practicing his throwing. The message is clear: I haven't written off my MLB comeback.

Here's the video in question.

All the evidence suggests that the former Rangers player has spent the last few months honing his craft so as to be in a position to one day be used as a reliever in the Majors.

And if he's as powerful on the mound as he was at bat, he could go for even more strikeouts… hehe.

I don't know if any club will trust him. Will seeing him sign a minor league contract with an invitation to a practice camp be in the cards for him? We'll see.

It would be a great story, in any case.

This content was created with the help of AI.