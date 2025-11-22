“I was bleeding from the mouth”: Jake Evans didn’t appreciate Tom Wilson’s stunt

On Thursday night, Jake Evans was unable to finish the game against the Canadiens. He left the game in the second period… and never returned.

The reason? Tom Wilson gave him a good check… which was questionable in terms of legality.

Because when you watch the replay, you can see quite clearly that Wilson raises his elbow and takes aim directly at Evans' head. And no, there was no penalty on the sequence.

Jake Evans went back to the dressing room after this encounter with Tom Wilson pic.twitter.com/13hou59uGx – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 21, 2025

For Evans, who has a history of concussions, it was obviously a worrying moment. But the good news is that he's doing better today. He left the game as a precautionary measure and was out yesterday to see if any concussion symptoms would show up.

But in the end, Evans is okay, so he'll play tonight(center Florian Xhekaj). In front of the media, he noted that he thought the shot was quite high and that it bled from his mouth.

And that, in his opinion, says a lot about Wilson's gesture.

When asked about what he thought about the hit, he said he was bleeding from his mouth, so that spoke for itself.. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 22, 2025

And in fact, he's not wrong: if he was bleeding from his mouth after a check, it's probably not because he got hit in the knees, you know.

The check, clearly, was too high. And the referees didn't do anything about it… and neither did his teammates, unfortunately.

The good news, though, is that Evans is feeling good today. He's the first to admit that his history means he has to watch his head, and he was lucky to avoid the worst on Thursday night.

Let's hope he doesn't have another scare like that.

