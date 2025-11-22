Habs recall Florian Xhekaj

Now that's interesting.

The Canadiens have just recalled Florian Xhekaj from the Rocket.

We keep saying that Montreal needs sandpaper, and the other guy's brother can help. Note that the Canadiens had initially announced that Joshua Roy was being sent back to Laval… but they were wrong.

Erratum: The Canadiens have recalled forward Florian Xhekaj from the Laval Rocket. Joshua Roy remains with the Canadiens. Erratum: The Canadiens have recalled Florian Xhekaj from the Laval Rocket. Joshua Roy remains with the Canadiens. pic.twitter.com/TaieDtFBif – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 21, 2025

The Canadiens didn't recall Fowler or Kahkonen, but they didn't take long to react to yesterday's loss.

The club was shaken and battered… and not a single Canadiens player got up to trouble the Capitals. Florian Xhekaj will bring that element to the Habs line-up.

And I have a feeling he's going to be hungry like a lion, because he's got something to prove.

It's worth noting that Jake Evans may not be able to play tomorrow. At least that's what we understand when we see that Roy hasn't been sent down – even though Arber's little brother has been recalled.

It was the right move. The Habs needed a guy who could shake things up, and we know that Florian isn't afraid of flowers.

We're talking about a kid who got into a fight with Nicolas Deslauriers during practice…

Florian is scheduled to play tomorrow night against the Leafs, his first career game in the National Hockey League. Against the Leafs, it would be a good test… and I'm sure he'd seize the opportunity to make his mark.

Kind of like he did at the Canadiens' practice camp, basically.

Because let's not forget: even if the Unicorn had a difficult start to the season in Laval, he really impressed during the Montreal camp…

Extension

Florian Xhekaj wasn't recalled to save the club's season offensively.

But if he can bring energy and toughness to the line-up, we'll take him. Especially with what we saw last night against the Caps…