Brad Lambert wouldn’t fit in with the Canadiens’ team culture

Yesterday afternoon, we learned that Brad Lambert was likely to be traded.

The young player is unhappy with his use in Winnipeg, and the Jets have allowed him to discuss a trade with other clubs.

Indirectly, in my text on the subject, I made a link with the Canadiens. Lambert's got talent and right now, the Habs are trying to get help because things aren't going well on the ice. But…

But according to information from colleague Maxime Truman, we should forget about this project.

Because it's simple: Lambert wouldn't fit in with the Canadiens' team culture. In Montreal, the guys are close-knit, they want to fight together on the ice (even if that's not happening right now) and there's a positive mentality within the organization.

And we understand that Lambert may not always have the right attitude…

A well-established person in the hockey world called me yesterday to tell me that Brad Lambert wouldn't fit into the Habs team culture at all. https://t. co/0s9aLI34KI – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 21, 2025

We know that this element is important to Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton.

A player may have talent… but if he doesn't “fit” in the current Montreal line-up, the managers believe less in him. And that may be logical, because the organization wants to protect the culture that has been established since HuGo's arrival a few years ago.

I agree with that, at least.

On the other side of the coin, Kent Hughes really needs to do something to relaunch the club. It takes an electroshock somewhere to send a certain message… because right now, it's hard to believe that the solutions lie in-house.

And with the beating the Canadiens took last night, it's starting to get heavy for everyone. I wonder what the Canadiens' GM will do…

Overtime

– Absolutely.

“Sky is the Limit” when it comes to Macklin Celebrini with the San Jose Sharks. Vincent Desharnais says it without flinching to @MarcDenis_RDS, @bruno_gervais27 and @DanRichard_RDS on the Players' Association. The full discussion is on our channel… pic.twitter.com/a0FPwpjyOd – RDS (@RDSca) November 21, 2025

– This is going to be good.

I'm finally telling my story. It is raw, unfiltered, and unforgettable.

Grab a copy of my book – https://t.co/ScIx52fdbd pic.twitter.com/foZVDzziag – Chris Pronger (@chrispronger) November 21, 2025

– Hehe.