Blues: Logan Mailloux is (already) back with the big club

On November 9, the St. Louis Blues announced that Logan Mailloux would be returning to the AHL. After a difficult start to the season with the big club, the Blues wanted to give him time to reset.

They wanted to take some of the heat off his shoulders and let him find his bearings.

And in five AHL games, Mailloux scored two goals. He did, however, maintain a minus-2 differential… but clearly, the Blues felt they'd seen enough.

The club announced this morning that Mailloux has been recalled from the club-school.

He's back with the Blues after a (very) short stay in the AHL.

Logan Mailloux has been recalled from Springfield. https://t.co/RwSjS9ExzQ – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 22, 2025

We know that during his stay in the AHL, he faced the Rocket in a game in which his club won. But from now on, Mailloux's goal will be to prove he's better than the defenseman who maintained a minus-12 differential in nine NHL games this season.

Especially since in those nine games, he didn't register a single point.

The Blues take on the Islanders this afternoon, and we can expect to see Mailloux in the lineup. But what's interesting is that in two weeks' time (and one day, to be precise), the Blues will be at the Bell Centre to face the Canadiens.

You'd think Mailloux would love to take on his old club… but if he's going to make it, he'll have to prove he deserves his place in the NHL. Let's see if he does.

Overtime

– The Xhekaj family will be at the Bell Centre tonight.

#Habs Florian Xhekaj said his family will be in attendance tonight – his dad wasn't able to make it to the preseason game where Florian and Arber suited up together so tonight will be extra special for him to see his two sons playing in the #NHL at the same time. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) November 22, 2025

– He's very promising.

Four point game in the SHL today for draft eligible Ivar Stenberg https://t.co/LVhH40z1TQ – Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) November 22, 2025

– I like it.