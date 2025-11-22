Atlantic Division: Habs within three points of first and last place

We all knew that at some point in the season, the Montreal Canadiens would experience a more difficult sequence, and that this near-perfect start to the season would not last throughout.

However, we clearly didn't expect such a drastic change of direction as the one the Habs have undergone over the past two weeks.

The Habs are currently on a five-game losing streak, during which they've scored just ten goals and allowed no fewer than 27.

That's horrible, and it's been enough to slide the Habs from 1st to 6th place in the Atlantic Division.

It didn't take much for Martin St-Louis's team to be dethroned from the top of their division, and it just goes to show what a competitive division the Atlantic is this season.

The Canadiens, who sit in 6th place in the division with 23 points from 20 games, are only three points behind first place, but also only three points ahead of last place.

A look at the tight Atlantic Division standings this morning. The #Habs are three points out of first place and also three points out of last place. pic.twitter.com/vfRWbfZxLq – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) November 22, 2025

Indeed, when we analyze the Atlantic Division standings, we notice that only six points separate the first-place Boston Bruins from the last-place Buffalo Sabres.

To give you an idea, here are the gaps in the other divisions.

Metropolitan: 8 points between the Carolina Hurricanes (30) and the New York Rangers (23)

Central: 17 points between the Colorado Avalanche (33) and the St. Louis Blues (16)

Pacific: 12 points between the Anaheim Ducks (27) and the Calgary Flames (15)

The Atlantic division is clearly the tightest in the NHL, which is hurting the Habs at the moment, as they're tumbling down the standings very quickly.

However, the fact that all the teams remain close means that the Habs continue to see the top of the division as within reach.

Although the Habs have slipped to 6th place, they remain just three points behind the Bruins, a gap that can be erased in just two games.

On the other hand, Martin St-Louis' team could also find itself last in the division in just two games.

It's a very precarious situation, and the Habs will have to manage it well, starting with tonight's huge game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Habs' direct rivals.

It takes a big win tonight at the Bell Centre to get back on the winning track, as well as getting within four points of the Maple Leafs, rather than letting them slip back to 23.

In short, the Canadiens need to wake up if they don't want to languish at the bottom of the Atlantic Division.

Overtime

– We're in for a high-scoring game.

Little Saturday night shinny hockey on the docket! Goals For Per Game:

TOR: 3.43 (4th)

MTL: 3.35 (5th) Goals Against Per Game:

TOR: 3.67 (30th)

MTL: 3.60 (29th) – Justin Bourne (@jtbourne) November 22, 2025

– It's clear.

Pascal Vincent on recalling Florian Xhekaj to the @CanadiensMTL and seeing him play his 1st NHL game. “When you inform a player that he's going to play his 1st NHL game, at the Bell Centre, against the Toronto Maple Leafs, those are calls I like to make.” – Vincent Demuy (@VDemuy) November 22, 2025

– What a shame.