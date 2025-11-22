Alexandre Texier will be free as a bird tomorrow (and there are two finalists for his services)

This week, Alexandre Texier was linked to the Canadiens by Elliotte Friedman. The forward no longer seems to fit into the Blues' plans, and was expected to leave St. Louis eventually.

In fact, the Blues put him up for a waivers vote on Thursday…

And he wasn't claimed, as we learned yesterday.

That said, we suspected it was possible that his contract would simply end up being terminated.

And that's exactly what's about to happen: he's just been placed in the waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract. He'll be as free as a bird tomorrow (because no, he won't be claimed).

Texier (STL) on unconditional waivers today to terminate his contract. – James Mirtle (@mirtle) November 22, 2025

However, Pierre LeBrun also added details on the matter. And what we understand is that no less than nine teams are interested… but that Texier and his clan have already established two finalists.

We're talking about two teams in the East… and we have to wonder if the Habs, who could really use a left-handed center, are among them.

Hearing that 9 teams have shown interest in the soon to be free agent but it's down to two Eastern Conference teams that Texier and agent Dan Milstein are deciding on. https://t.co/DHKRSB8Q0y – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) November 22, 2025

At $2.1 million, it makes sense that no one claimed Texier in the waivers. But a bit like David Kämpf last week, the fact that his contract will be terminated means that Texier will be able to sign cheaply with his new team.

This makes him much, much more interesting.

In eight NHL games this season, Texier has collected just one assist. That said, we're not talking about a guy who's there to fill the net: we're talking about a guy who's an element of depth.

And with all the injured forwards on the Habs, a guy like that wouldn't go amiss. Let's see if Kent Hughes can get a hold of him.

Extension

Texier is a native of France, so the Canadiens could use another French-speaking player.

At this level, he's a better fit than David Kämpf, hehe.