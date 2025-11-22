Adolis Garcia: expect a lot of interest in its services

Yesterday, you were probably reading about tender and non-tender in MLB. For those less familiar with all the jargon, tender is simply the act of agreeing to a contract with a player who is still in his control years in order to keep him within the organization.

Conversely, non-tender is the act of relinquishing the years of control over a player and agreeing to let him become a free agent.

The Rangers have attracted attention for this second option. The club showed the door to four players, including Adolis Garcia. That's the one who's really the talk of the town right now.

In fact, Garcia has been pulling out all the stops for several months now. But we know that when he's on form, he's really, really a ball player.

That's why, in the eyes of many, we can expect a fair amount of interest in his services.

After the Rangers non-tendered Adolis García ahead of yesterday's deadline, the outfielder is heading to free agency this offseason. Where might we see the 2023 World Series hero land? https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/TmcrmIUy3L – MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 22, 2025

Inevitably, then, it's logical to ask why the Rangers let him go if he's a player likely to be so coveted. And the answer is probably financial.

We know that the Rangers have been spending a ton of money in recent years. The winter of 2021-22, which led to their conquest of the World Series 18 months later, was a good example of this: the club played in the big leagues by acquiring Marcus Semien and Corey Seager.

That said, the Rangers aren't exactly a big-market team. We wondered if these expenses would catch up with them… and they have.

It's not for nothing that there's growing talk of Corey Seager being traded… and he wouldn't be the first of the 2023 edition of the club to leave. Far from it, in fact.

The difference that two years makes… pic.twitter.com/z0PSuuNpfN – Rangers Nation (@Rangers__Nation) November 22, 2025

A bit like the Padres, who have also spent over their heads in recent years, the Rangers are quietly getting caught up in their spending. And to see guys like Garcia (and Jonah Heim, another who's been around for a while) being released shows that it's all happening more quickly (and intensely) than we thought.

But at least, unlike the Padres, the Rangers won their World Series.

