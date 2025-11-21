Top-5: Connor Bedard attacks the official during a sequence

Last night in the NHL, 24 teams were in action.

The Canadiens also played, and lost to the Capitals.

Here are the other results and highlights:

The @Avalanche extended their win streak to seven games on Thursday to increase their lead atop the NHL standings. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/r0ILDmrvUb – NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 21, 2025

1. Connor Bedard lashes out at the official during a sequence

Contrary to what you might have thought at the start of the season, the Blackhawks aren't that bad.

In fact, they're very exciting to watch and they're playing good hockey. However, yesterday, they lost 3-2 to the Seattle Kraken.

What I noticed about the game was Connor Bedard's verbal attack on an official during the game.

“Are you f**king kidding me!?” Connor Bedard unloaded on the ref for not calling a penalty and got hit with an unsportsmanlike pic.twitter.com/DE3IgMgucW – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 21, 2025

He didn't say nice things to her, which earned him an unsportsmanlike penalty.

Tyler Bertuzzi was a different story. What a pass here for teammate Teuvo Teravainen.

APPLE OF THE YEAR FROM BERTUZZI?! pic.twitter.com/3wrLIZewve – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 21, 2025

Bertuzzi also added a goal in defeat.

Andre Burakovsky left the game following the violent contact.

Andre Burakovsky left the game after taking this BIG hit from Ryan Lindgren pic.twitter.com/Xav6IC31CW – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 21, 2025

2. 6-1-0 for the Islanders on their trip

The Islanders were wrapping up their seven-game road trip yesterday in Detroit.

And with a convincing 5-0 win, New York maintained a 6-1-0 record on the trip.

#Isles finish their 7 game roadtrip with a 6-1-0 record. Man, that's impressive. They move into 3rd in the Metro. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 21, 2025

In the victory, Bo Horvat scored his 14th goal of the season.

For a few minutes, he was the NHL's leading scorer (until Nathan MacKinnon scored later in the evening).

Bo Horvat RIPS this goal and now is tied for the league lead in goals at 14 pic.twitter.com/F97B9G8qSc – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 21, 2025

Max Shabanov led the charge for the Islanders in this game.

He scored two goals and an assist, including this magnificent net.

Max Shabanov splits the D for a BEAUTY! pic.twitter.com/B2Vh36HfeN – NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2025

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy's spectacular overtime save earns Lightning victory

In Tampa Bay, the Oilers were visiting.

And once again, Edmonton escaped against a Florida team. Yet the club had the winning goal on the line.

Andrei Vasilevskiy decided otherwise, however. I don't know how he stopped it.

VASILEVSKIY MAKES AN INSANE OT SAVE AND THE BOLTS GO DOWN AND WIN IT pic.twitter.com/FrYk28F29X – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 21, 2025

Immediately after the stoppage, Jake Guentzel gave the Bolts the win.

It was Trent Frederic who opened the scoring in the match and scored his side's only goal.

He thus ended a 19-game scoreless streak.

Trent Frederic gets off the schnide! : Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/aeM9k1esgO – Oilersnation.com, Oily Since '07 (@OilersNation) November 21, 2025

4. Travis Konecny misses an open net

In Philadelphia, the Flyers faced one of the NHL's worst teams. And logic prevailed: Philly won in overtime.

Travis Sanheim sent everyone home.

SANHEIM SEALS THE DEAL IN OT!!! pic.twitter.com/i2VB9YcBJm – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 21, 2025

Not everything was rosy for the locals.

Travis Konecny even missed a net left open by Joel Hofer.

The puck hit a stanchion and came out front to Travis Konecny but he MISSED THE OPEN NET pic.twitter.com/wbOVYgtrVO – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) November 21, 2025

Speaking of Hofer, he was still good in the game, stopping 25 shots.

Here, he frustrated Trevor Zegras from close range.

that save was INSANE pic.twitter.com/ybp8ODRZou – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 21, 2025

5. Sens hold off Ducks

Late in the evening, the Sens were in Anaheim to take on the mighty Ducks.

And Ottawa, thanks to a late goal, got the better of the locals.

The Ducks had taken a one-goal lead, but Ottawa tied it.

WHAT A FINISH FROM PINTO AND WE ARE ALL TIED AT TWO'S! pic.twitter.com/MTWjzO5uJy – TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 21, 2025

Anaheim has a lot of good young players, and their first goal of the game was one of them.

Beckett Sennecke couldn't have asked for more.

HOOOLY WHAT A GOAL FROM THE DUCKS! pic.twitter.com/QOiG2sPVvO – NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2025

On the first goal of the game, Nick Cousins scored his 200th career point.

NICK COUSINS CAREER POINT 200 TO GIVE THE SENS A 1-0 LEAD! pic.twitter.com/mAoAhDCWRe – TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 21, 2025

Extended

– Unstoppable.

SEVEN-GAME WIN STREAK FOR THE AVS!!! pic.twitter.com/rnGRzAriIY – NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2025

– Zach Werenski continues to climb the ladder.

MOVIN' ON UP! With 3 assists tonight, Zach Werenski is now 2nd all time in franchise points! Congrats, Z! pic.twitter.com/2ZDMqXzJHW – Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) November 21, 2025

– What a goal!

RANTANEN HIT THE SPIN-O-RAMA pic.twitter.com/Tg97UhDEjf – Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) November 21, 2025

– The Panthers won 1-0.

B B!!! Sergei Bobrovsky has his second @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/FKEnBHwJlw – NHL (@NHL) November 21, 2025

– Alex Ovechkin and Ethen Frank lead the charge.

– Four games on the bill tonight.