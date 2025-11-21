Hockey

Top-5: Connor Bedard attacks the official during a sequence
Raphael Simard
Credit: X

Last night in the NHL, 24 teams were in action.

The Canadiens also played, and lost to the Capitals.

Here are the other results and highlights:

1. Connor Bedard lashes out at the official during a sequence

Contrary to what you might have thought at the start of the season, the Blackhawks aren't that bad.

In fact, they're very exciting to watch and they're playing good hockey. However, yesterday, they lost 3-2 to the Seattle Kraken.

What I noticed about the game was Connor Bedard's verbal attack on an official during the game.

He didn't say nice things to her, which earned him an unsportsmanlike penalty.

Tyler Bertuzzi was a different story. What a pass here for teammate Teuvo Teravainen.

Bertuzzi also added a goal in defeat.

Andre Burakovsky left the game following the violent contact.

2. 6-1-0 for the Islanders on their trip

The Islanders were wrapping up their seven-game road trip yesterday in Detroit.

And with a convincing 5-0 win, New York maintained a 6-1-0 record on the trip.

In the victory, Bo Horvat scored his 14th goal of the season.

For a few minutes, he was the NHL's leading scorer (until Nathan MacKinnon scored later in the evening).

Max Shabanov led the charge for the Islanders in this game.

He scored two goals and an assist, including this magnificent net.

3. Andrei Vasilevskiy's spectacular overtime save earns Lightning victory

In Tampa Bay, the Oilers were visiting.

And once again, Edmonton escaped against a Florida team. Yet the club had the winning goal on the line.

Andrei Vasilevskiy decided otherwise, however. I don't know how he stopped it.

Immediately after the stoppage, Jake Guentzel gave the Bolts the win.

It was Trent Frederic who opened the scoring in the match and scored his side's only goal.

He thus ended a 19-game scoreless streak.

4. Travis Konecny misses an open net

In Philadelphia, the Flyers faced one of the NHL's worst teams. And logic prevailed: Philly won in overtime.

Travis Sanheim sent everyone home.

Not everything was rosy for the locals.

Travis Konecny even missed a net left open by Joel Hofer.

Speaking of Hofer, he was still good in the game, stopping 25 shots.

Here, he frustrated Trevor Zegras from close range.

5. Sens hold off Ducks

Late in the evening, the Sens were in Anaheim to take on the mighty Ducks.

And Ottawa, thanks to a late goal, got the better of the locals.

The Ducks had taken a one-goal lead, but Ottawa tied it.

Anaheim has a lot of good young players, and their first goal of the game was one of them.

Beckett Sennecke couldn't have asked for more.

On the first goal of the game, Nick Cousins scored his 200th career point.


Extended

– Unstoppable.

– Zach Werenski continues to climb the ladder.

– What a goal!

– The Panthers won 1-0.

– Alex Ovechkin and Ethen Frank lead the charge.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Four games on the bill tonight.

(Credit: Google)
