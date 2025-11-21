Tony Marinaro called a police station to ask for a sheriff for the Canadiens

The Capitals did it again last night against the Canadiens.

In fact… Tom Wilson got his way again last night on the ice against the Canadiens. That's how it was in the playoffs at the end of last season… and that's how it was again last night.

And what's disturbing is the fact that none of the Canadiens' players went up to him during the game to give him crap. When you see Wilson unscrew Jake Evans and when you see Wilson backstabbing Ivan Demidov, it seems to me that it would make sense to send him a certain message…

Arber Xhekaj didn't do his job. And the same can be said for Jayden Struble: both defensemen – who are known for their more physical play – ended the evening with a grand total of… zero checks.

Zero and one bar.

And it prompted Tony Marinaro to call into a police station this morning on his show to ask if there was a sheriff to lend the Canadiens right now. Great Tony:

No joke, it's hard.

The guys keep saying they want to play for each other… but it didn't look like that on the Bell Centre ice last night against the Capitals.

Want to hurt my teammate? No problem, buddy! I'll let you do whatever you want, and I won't even bother…

That's how I felt watching the game. And it's true in a way that the Canadiens need a guy who can help out at that level when it happens… even if it was Arber Xhekaj's job to do it.

What's also disturbing is that this isn't the first time we've seen this with the Canadiens. It's like the guys are afraid to stand up for themselves…

This has to be corrected. And Tony Marinaro was right to call a police station to see if anyone can help the Canadiens…

Overtime

– Right on target.

– To be continued.

What's in store for him next? pic.twitter.com/tVg06gYnkS – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) November 21, 2025

– Ouain.

“I definitely think the goaltending is under the spotlight.” In the latest 32 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC and @sportsnetkyle discuss the Oilers' ongoing struggles, and more! : https://t.co /TQUNTRVGbJ pic.twitter.com/ch3K1ZBdY7 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 21, 2025

– Oh.

Not a good sign when a club closes its doors like that. https://t.co/vZ5OuIU62V – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) November 21, 2025

– Read on.