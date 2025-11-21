Tom Wilson will not be suspended

Bad news for those hoping for a suspension for Tom Wilson.

Rumor had it that the NHL wouldn't be punishing the Capitals player (who has a history of questionable hits) for his hit on Jake Evans.

And now Renaud Lavoie has confirmed that this is not in the plans.

Tom Wilson won't get a hearing for his check on Jake Evans yesterday. @TVASports – Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) November 21, 2025

We're still waiting for news on the health of Jake Evans, who was unable to finish yesterday's game following Wilson's elbow.

It's unbelievable that a player who takes a swing like that and sticks out his elbow to aim at an opponent's face is able to get away with it without any penalty.

Not only does he get no hearing, but he also gets away with no fine and no penalty on the game. The icing on the sundae: a goal of his own on the sequence.

The second cherry on the sundae: no Habs player deigned to hit him during the game.

Jake Evans went back to the dressing room after this encounter with Tom Wilson pic.twitter.com/13hou59uGx – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 21, 2025

The Canadiens showed once again that they can't do themselves justice against a big team like the Washington Capitals. #LikeInThePlayoffs

The NHL should have suspended the player and the referees should have punished him… but that's beyond the control of Martin St-Louis' men, in reality.

What are they in control of? Going to war for a valued teammate.

We'll see, at the 11:30 a.m. practice this morning, if the Canadiens have a medical update to announce on the center's condition.

