MLB en bref : Tarik Skubal ne veut pas être échangé | Jazz Chisholm Jr. et son avenir
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Tarik Skubal ne veut pas être échangé

Il est tanné des rumeurs.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. et son avenir

Va-t-il rester à New York à long terme?

Brendan Donovan, à surveiller

Il est polyvalent défensivement et frappe de la gauche.

Huit millions de dollars pour Jonathan India

Il reste à KC.

James McCann, lui, reste en Arizona.

Pas de tests physiques pour Grayson Rodriguez avant d'être échangé

Ce n'est pas anormal.

