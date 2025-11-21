MLB en bref : Tarik Skubal ne veut pas être échangé | Jazz Chisholm Jr. et son avenir

Tarik Skubal ne veut pas être échangé
Il est tanné des rumeurs.
“It's not like I want to be traded, so it's kind of like, why am I in these conversations?”
Tarik Skubal opens up about his name being circulated in trade rumors. pic.twitter.com/CXp6ZyftoE
Jazz Chisholm Jr. et son avenir
Va-t-il rester à New York à long terme?
Brian Cashman didn't shoot down the idea of an extension for Jazz Chisholm Jr. at the GM meetings, but @ByRobertMurray sees it as an unlikely outcome. pic.twitter.com/G9xK6sWJhR
Brendan Donovan, à surveiller
Il est polyvalent défensivement et frappe de la gauche.
Brendan Donovan is a very popular name on the trade market. https://t.co/s1fcjlDrPW
Huit millions de dollars pour Jonathan India
Il reste à KC.
Jonathan India, a non-tender candidate, has re-signed with the Royals: One year, $8M, source tells @TheAthletic.
James McCann, lui, reste en Arizona.
Free-agent catcher James McCann in agreement with Diamondbacks on one-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic.
Pas de tests physiques pour Grayson Rodriguez avant d'être échangé
Ce n'est pas anormal.
Too late because I see it's already spreading like wildfire but FWIW: it would be completely against norms to conduct a physical before a trade. Teams share medical info and imaging, but I can't think of any pre-trade physicals https://t.co/inBfpjn984
