Major reversal in Joe Burrow’s return to the game

The return of star pivot Joe Burrow has never seemed so close.

The Cincinnati Bengals' star quarterback has completed all reps in recent practices, a key step that opens the door to a return to action as early as Sunday against the Patriots.

However, the team will have to make an essential administrative move: Burrow must be officially added to the active roster by 4 p.m. Saturday in order to participate in the game.

The 28-year-old Bengals pivot is trying to turn the page on a serious injury to his left toe that occurred during the second week of the regular schedule.

The injury, aggravated by a torn ligament, required surgery and an extended rehabilitation period, forcing the star player to watch the action from the sidelines.

Deprived of its offensive leader, Cincinnati sought to limit the damage by entrusting the quarterback position to Jake Browning and then to Joe Flacco. Despite their efforts, the transition proved difficult.

The Bengals, who had started the season well with two wins, won just one of their eight games without Burrow, slipping to a 3-7 record that put their playoff prospects in jeopardy.

A comeback that could change everything for Cincinnati

If Burrow is able to return to the field on Sunday, the Bengals could finally regain the offensive stability they've sorely lacked.

Even if their playoff chances remain slim, a return of their leader will necessarily transform the dynamic of a team struggling to find its identity.

His health, mobility and ability to get back into the swing of things will be closely scrutinized. One thing remains certain: for Cincinnati, Burrow's presence represents much more than a simple return.

It's an opportunity to revive prospects in a season that already seemed doomed to oblivion.

This content was created with the help of AI.