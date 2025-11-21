Hockey

Jake Evans will not practice today (following Tom Wilson’s blow)
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Of course, everyone knows that Tom Wilson hit Jake Evans with his elbow yesterday. It was the forward's face that took the brunt of the blow.

Wilson, it should be remembered, will not be suspended for his action.

And now, unsurprisingly, Evans is not on the ice with his teammates for practice this morning. He is on site for treatment, however.

It's still too early to know if he'll play tomorrow night or not. But what we do know is that the Canadiens currently don't have any extra skaters in town.

If need be, a guy could be recalled before tomorrow's game.

Aside from Evans, there's another thing that's been getting a lot of attention: the goaltending, which was really, really bad yesterday against the Caps.

And the guys know it.

Samuel Montembeault took to the ice no less than 45 minutes before the start of regular practice. He practiced his moves, which are sometimes lacking.

We can't blame him for his lack of effort.

We still don't know which goalie will play tomorrow night against the Maple Leafs. But whether it's one of the two current goalies or a goalie recalled from Laval, it's sure to be the talk of the town.

Stay tuned…


