“If Arber Xhekaj doesn’t hit his opponent, he’s useless”

Things haven't been going well for the Habs of late, and the club, which got clobbered last night by the Capitals, is trying to shake things up a bit by recalling Florian Xhekaj, who could well play his first game with the Habs tomorrow night.

Especially with the Canadiens facing a physical rival when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

However, part of the reason Florian Xhekaj needs to add muscle in Montreal is that his big brother Arber isn't getting the job done right now.

Last night, in a particularly tough game with the Capitals, the elder Xhekaj was invisible, with no checking and, more importantly, no reaction to Tom Wilson's elbow on Jake Evans.

Exactly the kind of situation you need a player like him for.

Georges Laraque didn't mince his words about the defenseman on BPM Sports:

“I'm sorry, but if Arber Xhekaj doesn't intimidate, doesn't hit the opponent, he's useless.”

Has Arber lost his X-factor? pic.twitter.com/wMVU9Axsho – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 21, 2025

It's rough as a comment, but it's hard to disagree.

It was a second straight game without a check for the defenseman. In 19 games this season, the defenseman has only hit the opposition 27 times (1.4 checks per game).

And apart from his toughness, the Sheriff doesn't offer the Habs much. His defensive play is decent at best, he often makes bad decisions, he's often undisciplined and his only assist of the season came in the second game of the season against the Detroit Red Wings.

I used to think that one of Arber's problems was that he played like a player who risked losing his position if he made a mistake, but if the injury to Kaiden Guhle has shown us anything, it's that this wasn't the problem.

Since Arber has been playing every night with the team, it seems his overall game has regressed.

In short, if Jayden Struble continues to throw down the gloves and look good in physical games, the Habs may be hard-pressed to justify a roster spot for their sheriff when Guhle returns to action.

