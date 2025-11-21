Goaltenders : Elliotte Friedman suggests two names for the Canadiens

The Canadiens have a number of problems on their hands at the moment.

The most talked-about is the performance of the goaltenders in front of the net. Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes aren't (really) getting the job done, and that's starting to become a recurring problem too.

The Habs have one of the NHL's worst efficiency tandems, and it's really, really not ideal. Especially in a context where the club isn't super offensive either…

At some point, a solution will have to be found to solve the problem.

Because the Canadiens can't go on like this either. Goaltenders have to make the big saves when it counts, and that's not the case right now.

That said, Elliotte Friedman may have a solution for the Habs…

On his podcast, the informer suggested two names for the Canadiens.

He talked about Cam Talbot in Detroit… and he wonders if a guy like Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sabres) could become interesting for the Habs.

I like the second option. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has proven himself by playing for a really bad club like the Sabres…

Elliotte Friedman: Re Canadiens goaltending rumours: People say Cam Talbot; do you think the Red Wings are breaking up a very good goalie tandem…?; to me the one interesting guy…is gonna be Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen – 32 Thoughts (11/21) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 21, 2025

Luukkonen is a good goalie. And it shows in his stats… especially when you consider that he plays in Buffalo:

17-11-4, .892 and 3.58 in 22-23 games

27-22-4, .910 and 2.57 in 23-24

24-24-5, .887 and 3.20 in 24-25

For a Sabres goalie, that's pretty respectable. Very respectable , in fact…

Whatever happens, there have to be changes in Montreal.

It can't go on, after all. The Canadiens' goal is to make the playoffs, but that won't happen if both goalies continue to be this bad…

And that I see one of them saying that Jacob Fowler should be recalled from Laval! It's MUCH too early to do that…

Overtime

– Wow…

Zack Bolduc's first 3 games: 3 goals

Zack Bolduc's last 17 games: 1 goal, 0 goals in his last 12.#GoHabsGo – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) November 21, 2025

– Go Hage!

– He's right.