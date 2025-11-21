Georges Laraque once turned down a McDonald’s franchise when he played for the Habs

Recently, we saw the new collaboration between McDonald's and Samuel Montembeault.

The Montreal Canadiens' goalie brought out his poutine with chicken, bacon and ranch sauce (and not wrench, as Mike at Rona might think).

It doesn't look bad, if you like the ingredients in this poutine, but what is bad is Montembeault's performance this season.

The Québécois goalie has had just one good outing since the new poutine, in a 6-2 Habs win over the Utah Mammoth (25 saves on 27 shots).

It was a good performance, but nothing to write home about.

Today, Georges Laraque told BPM Sports that he was once offered a McDonald's restaurant when he played for the Habs. His answer: an emphatic no.

McDonald's poutine doesn't work on Canadiens players! pic.twitter.com/nutXg06blq – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) November 21, 2025

According to the former NHL tough guy, he doesn't understand why an athlete would associate himself with a fast-food chain like McDonald's.

It doesn't make sense for an athlete to endorse poutine, in Laraque's words.

Of course, he takes a jab at Samuel Montembeault, but he's also talking about Jeff Petry. The right-handed defenseman announced his smoked-meat poutine during the 2015-16 season, and it (really) didn't go well for the latter (16 points in 51 games).

Georges also mentioned that Petry was eventually traded (a few years later). Can we expect the same for Monty? There aren't really any concrete links to a Habs player announcing his poutine at McDonald's, but it does make you wonder.

Definitely, like Petry in the 2015-16 season, things aren't going well for Montembeault. He's certainly having his worst season since arriving in Montreal.

Still, it makes no sense for an athlete to be associated with a chain like McDonald's. That's why Georges refused to get a McDonald's franchise when he played in Montreal.

Of course, he's never been a big McDonald's fan. In fact, he went vegan at the end of his first season in Montreal.

