Framber Valdez: the Mets are not interested

After a more than disappointing 2025 season, when they failed to make the playoffs, the New York Mets are expected to be very active on the free agent market, especially in order to fill their main gap on the mound.

However, according to SNY's Andy Martino, the Queens representatives are not interested in one of the top three pitchers available, former Houston Astros Framber Valdez.

They'll pass. We know that David Stearns' philosophy is to develop his own gunners and not go out and get an ace pitcher on the market. He may be flexible about that at some point, but Framber Valdez is the wrong man.

Martino also noted that Valdez was present at general managers' meetings in Las Vegas to meet with interested teams. However, the Mets were not among the teams that met with the 32-year-old, confirming that they simply aren't inclined to acquire his services.

Pay or Pass pic.twitter.com/nu6uyoLGUB – gary apple (@gappleSNY) November 20, 2025

The Mets' disinterest in the left-hander may seem surprising for a team in desperate need of quality starting pitchers, but it sure seems like they have some concerns about him.

In fact, the Mets were very interested in Valdez until September, when he intentionally threw a fastball off catcher Cesar Salazar's chest after a signal mishap and a home run.

There's speculation that Astros pitcher Framber Valdez purposely crossed up his catcher Cesar Salazar and hit him with this pitch after Salazar told him to step off before allowing a grand slam pic.twitter.com/ds3c9MzQV6 – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 3, 2025

Whether because of the controversy or the cost and duration of a potential pact (we're talking about a seven-year deal worth close to $200 million), it seems clear that Stearns and the Mets won't be in the Valdez derby.

The New York outfit can then fall back on Dylan Cease, Ranger Suarez and Japanese outfielder Tatsuya Imai on the open market.

This content was created with the help of AI.