Florian Xhekaj recalled | Joshua Roy leaves for Laval

Now that's interesting.

The Canadiens have just recalled Florian Xhekaj from the Rocket. As for Joshua Roy, he's off to Laval.

We keep saying that Montreal needs sandpaper, and the other's brother can help with that. How will things shake out tomorrow night against the Leafs at the Bell Centre?

The Canadiens have traded forward Joshua Roy to the Laval Rocket. Forward Florian Xhekaj has been recalled from the Rocket. The Canadiens have loaned forward Joshua Roy to the Laval Rocket. Forward Florian Xhekaj has been recalled from the Rocket. pic.twitter.com/oXz68QT7vd – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) November 21, 2025

The Canadiens didn't take long to react to yesterday's defeat.

The club got shuffled, roughed up… and not a single Canadiens player got up to go bother the Capitals. Florian Xhekaj will bring that element to the Habs line-up.

And I have a feeling he's going to be hungry like a lion, because he's got something to prove.

It was the right move to make. Anyway, it's not as if Joshua Roy has proven he deserves to stay up there… and he hasn't been great since his recall either.

Replacing him with a guy who can fight and who won't be afraid to come to his teammates' defense is a good thing.

Florian is scheduled to play tomorrow night against the Leafs, his first career NHL game. Against the Leafs, it would be a good test… and I'm sure he'll seize the opportunity to shine.

Kind of like he did at the Canadiens' practice camp, basically.

Because let's not forget: even if the Unicorn had a difficult start to the season in Laval, he really impressed during the Montreal camp…

Extension

Florian Xhekaj wasn't recalled to save the club's season offensively.

But if he can bring energy and toughness to the line-up, we'll take him. Especially with what we saw last night against the Caps…