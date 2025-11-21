Hockey

Dylan Strome: his wife gave birth in the middle of the match against the Canadiens
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Credit: X

Yesterday's game between the Capitals and the Canadiens went badly. We're not done talking about it yet.

But for Caps player Dylan Strome, the outcome of the game isn't really important right now. Why not? Because, by surprise, his wife gave birth to the couple's third child in the middle of the first half.

He got the confirmation at the first intermission, but learned just before the game that the baby was on the way. It was too late to do anything, so he just played his game.

He looked very emotional (with good reason) in front of the cameras following the match. He praised his wife, who gave birth without him being able to be by her side.

As we speak, he needs to be by his wife's side… but it's a good reminder that it's tough, being a hockey player.

In fact, it was a bizarre evening at the Bell Centre, as Strome's story was one of three events that attracted attention off the ice.

Case in point?

According to Anthony Martineau, a Centre Bell employee (in security) got stuck in a garage door. He was lifted into the air several times.

He also lost consciousness while being offered help. But he's doing better now.

And finally we have to talk about Kent Hughes, who was spotted with a splint on his right arm. A bit like his players, he's not immune to injury, unfortunately.

A strange evening at the Bell Centre, then… for all the wrong reasons.


overtime

