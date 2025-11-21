David Reinbacher scores in front of several NHL scouts

Tonight, the Rocket were in action on the road against their division rivals, the Belleville Senators

Without the services of Jared Davidson, Joshua Roy and Florian Xhekaj, who was recalled today by the Canadiens, Laval had to start the game.

Many NHL scouts were on hand for the game.

However, despite the absence of three key forwards, the Rocket managed to claim their eleventh overtime win of the season thanks to Adam Engström's overtime goal.

David Reinbacher put in a solid performance and scored his first goal of the season. The defenseman also added an assist and finished the game with a plus-1 rating.

Unfortunately, this good night was partly overshadowed by a blocked shot late in the third period that Reinbacher received on the hand that appeared to hurt the defender on the Sens' third goal.

However, the defender returned to the game in overtime and hopefully avoided the worst.

Reinbacher, who had experienced some difficulties on his return to action, seems to have found his stride in recent games. In his last three games, he has three points and a plus-2 differential.

The Austrian has found his rhythm again, and we can only hope that he will continue in this vein.

Laurent Dauphin also had a good night, with a two-assist performance that leaves him alone at the top of the AHL scoring charts with 19 points in 17 games at the time of writing.

Although he didn't have a very busy night with 22 shots directed at him, Kaapo Kähkönen had a good outing in front of goal.

The Finnish goaltender continues to do a fine job with the Rocket, and one wonders whether he might be able to help, at least in the short term, with the goaltending situation in Montreal.

Kähkönen has 140 NHL starts to his name.

Overtime

"The boots must follow the chops!"

