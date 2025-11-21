Corey Seager: the Yankees must make up for past mistakes

As recently as Thursday, we learned that the Texas Rangers wanted to reduce their payroll and that Corey Seager could be a candidate to find himself under other skies, as he is due to receive nearly $190 million over the next six years.

The shortstop does have a no-trade clause, however, and the Atlanta Braves are known to be on it.

The New York Yankees, for their part, would not be among the teams for which Seager does not want to play, according to Evan Grant of Dallasnews.com. So it's time for the Bombardiers to make up for their mistake of a few years ago, when they turned their nose up at the 31-year-old to make room for Anthony Volpe.

After Volpe's very disappointing season, the Yankees could take the opportunity to revamp the number six position. The former World Series MVP could also solidify an offensive line-up that performed well in 2025, but needs some meat around the bone that is captain Aaron Judge.

Keep in mind that if Bronx officials pick up most of the remainder of Seager's contract, the package in return for his services will be significantly less than a situation where money isn't a factor.

Texas could use the opportunity to bolster its pitching staff and depth on the mound with, among others, Bryce Cunningham, the fifth prospect in the New York organization. The same goes for the Yankees' 2024 first-round pick, Ben Hess.

A forward (Volpe, Jose Caballero or Ryan McMahon) could also end up in Texas to make room for Seager and, later, young George Lombard Jr.

For now, it's still unclear if and when the Rangers will move to reduce their payroll, but if the man sacrificed is Seager, the Yankees must be knocking on the door.

This content was created with the help of AI.