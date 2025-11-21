Charlie McAvoy: No solid food for two or three months

Poor Charlie McAvoy…

Last Saturday, the Bruins defenseman was hit in the face by a shot against the Montreal Canadiens. The footage is chilling because you can see his teeth explode and the impact on the game.

In case you hadn't seen it…

Poor Charlie McAvoy pic.twitter.com/gnGbTDCy3g – Demko, Sojourner of Truth (@Anti_Hegemon101) November 16, 2025

McAvoy hasn't played since then, and he's likely to be away for a nasty stretch too. Chances are he'll miss the Olympics (remember, he had surgery earlier this week)… and that's a shame for him.

But it's even crazier to know that the defender won't be able to eat solids for two to three months. He'll have to be careful not to aggravate his injury, and he'll have to be careful that there's no risk of contamination with food, too.

Ayoye.

From what I'm hearing, Charlie McAvoy is more likely to miss the Olympics than participate in them. His jaw is damaged and he won't be able to eat solids for 2, maybe 3 months. https://t.co/eznL16WSXi – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) November 21, 2025

I have so much respect for hockey players.

Because when a puck hits you in the face, you can't imagine how good it feels. McAvoy may play for the Bruins, but you can't wish that on any NHL player, and the next few weeks are likely to be tougher for the Bruins defenseman.

Not being able to eat solids for that long, I think I'd go crazy…

I wish McAvoy well, honestly. It's going to be a challenge, he'll have to find a way to consume his calorie and protein intake in spite of everything… and it sure won't be easy if he can't eat harder foods.

But hey. That's part of the risks of the job, I guess…

