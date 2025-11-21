Braves (already) let Alek Manoah become a free agent

Today was the deadline for what is known as contract tender .

Basically, players who are eligible for arbitration (i.e. not experienced enough for full autonomy) have their club retain their rights by being offered a slightly higher salary than the year before. It's the same principle as a free agent WITH restrictions in the NHL.

A player in this position who is not offered such a contract automatically becomes a free agent and can sign with the club of his choice. This happens when a guy is no longer good enough or costs too much for the value of the offer to be made.

The Blue Jays, for example, had four guys in that position (Daulton Varsho, Ernie Clement, Eric Lauer and Tyler Heineman) and all four were offered contracts. #Formality

ROSTER UPDATE: All unsigned players on our 40-man roster have been tendered contracts for 2026 pic.twitter.com/xSzttu0vNN – Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 21, 2025

The Rangers, meanwhile, let go of two big guys who won the 2023 World Series: Jonah Heim and 2023 Series hero Adolis Garcia. Both earned too much for a club that has to trim the fat.

So they're free as a bird.

#Rangers non-tender four: Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim, Josh Sborz, Jacob Webb. – Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) November 21, 2025

And it's interesting to note that the Atlanta Braves, who recently acquired Alek Manoah from the Blue Jays, didn't make that offer to the American pitcher.

The result? He's a free agent.

Alek Manoah was non-tendered and will be a free agent https://t.co/WkwmO7085J – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 21, 2025

One wonders if this was done to free himself from his assigned value through the process in an attempt to sign him for less. But if so, it's a risk since the pitcher can sign with the other 29 MLB clubs.

To be continued.

PMLB

Yankees let five players go.

Yankees have cleared some relievers out https://t.co/JIEWyJwyxm – Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) November 21, 2025

Orioles want pitchers.

On O's zoom, Mike Elias on free agent starter market: “There are guys out there and we are in pursuit of every one of them. I can't forecast how fast it is going to move. The conversations are happening. We're doing meetings with players & it's all steaming along right now.” – Steve Melewski (@Steveonbaseball) November 21, 2025

Dodgers president to give Lakers a hand.

BREAKING: Dodgers President Andrew Friedman is set to take on an executive role with the Lakers Dodgers executive Farhan Zaidi is set to join him. LA sports on top. pic.twitter.com/NqTGZH7GYU – Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) November 21, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.