A worrying career first for Josh Allen

The Houston Texans imposed their law on Thursday night thanks to a defensive performance of rare intensity, toppling the Buffalo Bills 23-19 in a duel where constant pressure dictated the outcome.

From the outset, Houston multiplied their attacks on Josh Allen, turning each possession into a real battle. In total, the Texan defense demolished the opposition's protection eight times and forced three turnovers, changing the rhythm of the match single-handedly.

For Josh Allen, renowned for his mobility and ability to extend plays, this evening will remain a statistical black mark. Never before has the Bills' quarterback suffered such an avalanche of sacks in a single contest.

Despite a few flashes of offense, Buffalo came up against a wall, unable to halt the Texans' momentum in key moments.

The end of the game was particularly cruel for the visitors. On their last chance, Allen absorbed two consecutive sacks, pushing the Bills back to an improbable fourth-down, 27-yard situation.

The comeback attempt collapsed, closing out a game in which every mistake was heavily penalized. With their record now at 7-4, Buffalo sees first place in their division slipping away, as the Patriots maintain their lead thanks to a 9-2 run punctuated by eight consecutive successes.

Hostile terrain continues

This defeat is part of a persistent trend: the Bills haven't triumphed in Houston for nearly two decades. Their last victory came in 2006, when DeMeco Ryans, now the Texans' head coach, was enjoying his first season as a professional player.

This irony adds a layer of symbolism to an evening in which Houston confirmed its progress under the leadership of its former star linebacker.

