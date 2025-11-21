A great Canadian distinction for quarterback Pepe Gonzalez

The Université de Montréal can celebrate another major distinction, as its young quarterback José Alejandro “Pepe” Gonzalez Garza was honored among the elite of Canadian university soccer.

The pivot took over from teammate Enrique Jaimes Leclair at the annual gala, ensuring the continuation of a blue dominance within the individual trophies. For a team already renowned for developing impact athletes, this latest title confirms the prosperity of the Montreal program.

“I'm very, very happy. It wasn't my goal at the start, but it feels enormously good when your big efforts are recognized.” – via article by Richard Boutin, Journal de Québec

In his first full campaign, Gonzalez displayed a maturity rarely seen in a player his age. His quick decision-making, composure in the pocket and ability to stretch offensive sequences won over coaches and neutral observers alike.

These qualities are reflected in his impressive statistical output, which has placed him among the country's leaders. His constant efficiency has enabled the Carabins to maintain a sustained offensive rhythm, while consolidating their place among the most feared teams in Canada.

His performances led him close to the national summit for touchdown passes, finishing second in the country. With over two thousand yards in the air, he established himself as the most productive quarterback in the RSEQ, a remarkable achievement for an up-and-coming athlete.

This combination of consistency and explosiveness convinced the selection committee to award him the prestigious title of Rookie of the Year.

A growing role for the future

For the Carabins, this award goes beyond simple individual recognition. It illustrates the depth of a program capable of preparing its future offensive leader now.

Gonzalez thus finds himself at the center of expectations for the coming seasons, where his influence could become decisive for the Université de Montréal's national ambitions. Judging by his early progress, the young quarterback already seems ready to rise to the challenge.

