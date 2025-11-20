Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Munetaka Murakami dined together

After helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win a second consecutive World Series, with three victories on the mound over the Toronto Blue Jays and the title of Fall Classic MVP, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is already hard at work preparing for the next campaign.

But not on the pitch. The 27-year-old is now putting his headhunting skills to good use, trying to seduce Munetaka Murakami, who has been made available to all Major League Baseball clubs by his Japanese team.

And what better way to do it than over sushi?

Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and top Japanese free agent Munetaka Murakami grabbed dinner together (via kenshiro_saito / IG) pic.twitter.com/I9lCFGYEGg – Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 20, 2025

Granted, the Dodgers already have the highest payroll in the Manfred Circuit at $350 million last season. But with Yamamoto in their ranks, as well as regular-season MVP Shohei Ohtani, plus youngster Roki Sasaki, the Japanese pipeline is well established in Los Angeles and that could tip the scales.

In 2022, Murakami set an NPB record for long balls in a season with 56, won the Triple Crown and received the MVP award. The outfielder added 33 home runs last year, but more importantly, he's only 25.

It's true that Murakami could experience his share of trouble against MLB fastballs, he who doesn't have a good batting average against balls over 93 MPH in Japan, but in an already well-endowed Dodgers lineup, he could wreak havoc with his power. And if he can get Mookie Betts back into right field, that would be a win in itself for the California outfit.

It remains to be seen what his final choice will be as to his next destination in Major League Baseball.

This content was created with the help of AI.