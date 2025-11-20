Vanier Cup: Carabins aim to defend Quebec’s honour

The Université de Montréal Carabins' preparations for the Vanier Cup are in full swing, and the Bleus are pumped up and motivated to defend Quebec's honour.

The Montreal Alouettes' recent loss to the same province in the Canadian Football League's Grey Cup final only fuels this desire for collective revenge.

“At the Vanier Cup, we're going to represent and play for Quebec. I remember our 16-9 loss to Saskatchewan when I wore the colors of the Quebec team. And on Sunday, the Alouettes lost to Saskatchewan. It's time to get our act together.” – mohamed Elshal told the Journal de Québec via Richard Boutin's article

The Carabins arrive at the Vanier Cup with a solid defense, impressive depth and assertive leadership. For Elshal, it's a moment to unite Quebec football fans behind a team that has often shown exemplary composure in big games.

A match full of symbols

Inside the Montreal dressing room, confidence is palpable. The veterans understand the significance of this final, while the younger players feed off the intensity transmitted by leaders like Elshal. The desire to correct recent history becomes a powerful driving force before taking on a team renowned for its rigor.

For the Carabins, the upcoming Vanier Cup represents the perfect opportunity to bring back or keep a coveted trophy in Quebec, while supporting the Alouettes. A victory would crown a great season for the Marco Iadeluca gang.

This content was created with the help of AI.